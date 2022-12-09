The Nigerian military is consolidating on its verifiable successes against terrorist groups in recent times

The Nigerian Air Force, specifically, is getting new and modern platforms ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari

New platforms are on the way and they include 18 attack helicopters, 2 CASA-295 medium airlift aircraft, among others

Jos - The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that the Nigerian military is gradually winning the war against terrorism.

According to Air Marshal Amao, the magnanimity of President Muhammadu Buhari in providing the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) with new and modern platforms has been instrumental to the level of successes been recorded against terrorists and insurgents.

The Chief of Air Staff noted that President Buhari's swift approval to NAF's requests has made the job of the Service easier. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force

He also noted that NAF's ability to effectively operationalize their usage in the battlefield has been a determining factor in the successes recorded.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, noted that the CAS made the statement on Thursday, December 8 while on operation tour of 205 Combat Search and Rescue Group, Kerang Plateau state and 22 Quick Response Wing, Lafia in Nasarawa.

According to the CAS, there was no doubt that some of the new platforms in NAF’s Order of Battle, particularly the JF-17 Thunder aircraft, the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft and the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles have been one of the many reasons why Nigeria is winning the war.

His words:

“We are winning the war against terrorism in the country.' We must continue to maintain our integrity and neutrality as a Service.

“You must also remember that as custodians of Nigeria's constitution, we must ensure that the public's perception of the NAF and the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains positive and unblemished.”

He, however, stated that more still needed to be done to completely decimate and flush out the remnants of terrorists still preying on soft targets.

He also warned that being complacent at this point would be harmful to ongoing operations and called for extra focus, vigilance and caution.

Air Marshal Amao also informed the personnel that the NAF is expecting the delivery of additional new platforms which the president has approved.

These platforms include 2 CASA-295 medium airlift aircraft, 2 Beechcraft King Air 360, 4 Diamond DA-62 surveillance aircraft, 3 Wing Loong II UCAVs and 6 T-129 ATAK helicopters.

Other ongoing acquisitions include 2 Agusta 109 Trekker multi-role helicopters, 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters and 24 M-346 attack aircraft to boost NAF's air power employment and projection capabilities as well as air combat training.

A few of these additional platforms are expected to be delivered to the NAF before the end of First quarter 2023.

On the upcoming general elections, the CAS noted that while in exercising their constitutional right to vote for any candidate of their choice, they must desist from engaging in any form of political activities. ,

