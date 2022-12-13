The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has revealed the federal government's move against Boko Haram suspects

In a court session at Abuja, Malami disclosed that the Buhari-Osinbajo-led administration will begin in soonest the mass prosecution of Boko Haram suspects

Malami further hinted that the development has been finalised as the president has approved funds needed for the exercise

The federal government will soon resume the mass prosecution of Boko Haram suspects being held in selected military formations, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed.

Malami, who spoke on Monday, December 12, in Abuja during a special court session to mark the new legal year (2022/2023) of the Federal High Court, said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved funds for the exercise, The Nation reported.

Malami reveals FG's moves to prosecute Boko Haram suspects. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN

Source: Facebook

A similar exercise had been conducted some years ago when such a trial was conducted in military facilities in Niger and Borno states.

Buhari gave the go-ahead for mass trial of Boko Haram suspects, Malami hinted

The AGF, who was represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, hailed the Judiciary for its contribution to stabilising the nation’s democracy, The Punch reported.

Malami said,

“I would like to use this opportunity to appreciate the recent special intervention granted by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the provision of funds and other logistics for the commencement of the second phase of prosecutions of Boko Haram suspects.

“It is my considered advisory that the fast-track innovations that were introduced in the electoral cases should also be extended to certain cases which are of high economic or commercial importance in view of the ripple effects of delay in the conclusion of such cases.”

