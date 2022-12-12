Some citizens have kick-started a movement in Nigeria to expose oil cartels and saboteurs in the country

The nationals under the aegis of The Natives also commended the DSS for its recent ultimatum to oil marketers

The Nigerian oil sector have over the years been strangulated by a cabal but the citizens say they would be resisted this time

FCT, Abuja - A citizens-led organisation, The Natives has assured Nigerians that it will work with the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to expose oil cartels and saboteurs responsible for perennial fuel scarcity across the country.

The group also commended the Department of State Services (DSS) over the recent intervention to end artificial scarcity of fuel by the marketers across the country.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunnaya recently issued a statement warning marketers to end the artificial fuel scarcity. Photo credit: DSS

Source: Facebook

The nationals said the DSS intervention has been productive and drastically reduced the hardship motorists were going through as a result of long queues in filing stations.

The DSS had given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and oil marketers a 48-hour ultimatum to make Premium Motor Spirit known as petrol available for Nigerians, threatening to activate its operations across the country if they failed.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by the leader and the president general of The Natives, Smart Edwards, the group said the intervention was a success, adding that the DSS should commended for rising up to the challenge in defence of ordinary citizens.

Part of the statement read:

"The Natives commend the Department of State Services for their prompt decision to intervene in the organised sabotage of the well-being and peace of Nigerians as the yuletide season approaches.

"We commend the Director General of the State Department and his team for being proactive and responsive to the yearnings of Nigerians, indeed their seems to be a ray of hope, when the intelligence community rises to defend its citizens.

"We are glad to hear and see the DSS as not only restraining or curtailing threats but rising up to enforce sanity and order.

"It has now become a normal that as every festive season approaches the gang in the oil industry and national saboteurs, embark on their evil ride to create artificial scarcity and ensue hardship on citizens to satisfy their profiteering.

"Last month the ex-militant Government Tompolo's made a grand exposure of the conspiracy in and around Nigeria's crude oil by IOCs, powerful forces and locals, the revelation also exposed collaboration by security agencies.

''In the same vien the Mele Kyari, GCEO NNPCL once said his life was under threat, this no doubt reveals that there are hidden powerful cartel behind this plundering of the nation's wealth who are economically profiting from national sabotage."

While calling on Nigerians to rally round the security service and the new NNPCL to end what it described as a national sabotage, Edward also condemned a statement credited to Chief Femi Falana against the move by the DSS.

The group said:

"We condemn in strong terms Femi Falana's statement that seems to discredit the patriotic moves by the DSS.

"It behooves on Nigerians to stand squarely and shoulder to shoulder with its security forces to burst the ring of conspirators and criminals, who are privileged to be in the oil sector, indeed their profit should not be at the detriment of its citizens.

"Finally, we salute the courage of the State Department and the new face being created by the NNPCL management.

"We urge them to find more collaboration with the security, civil society organisations and citizens to rid the oil sector of this unparalleled frustrations of our national patrimony.

"We encourage the DSS to go further and carry out national operations , as the ultimatum has not only signalled readiness but also capacity to halt the madness of artificial scarcity."

N170 a litre petrol price in Nigeria is no longer sustainable, says NNPCL boss

Meanwhile, there are indications that Nigerians will soon start paying more money for buying fuel in the country.

NNPCL boss, Kyari says the petrol pump price of N170 per litre in Nigeria is no longer sustainable by the federal government.

The senior oil chief also stated that market conditions have pushed the cost of landing petroleum products to about three times the value of the current price.

NNPCL dealing with crude oil theft - Report

In recent years, Nigeria has been confronted with the challenge of identifying the perpetrators of crude oil theft and curbing the criminal act.

Crude oil theft is said to have cost Nigeria a staggering $1 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Oil theft, illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism have resulted in huge revenue losses to Nigeria.

It also prevents the country from benefitting from the current global oil boom, according to a Legit.ng report.

Source: Legit.ng