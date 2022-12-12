Residents of the Obeagu Community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have been moved out of their comfort zone

This is as the Nigerian soldiers allegedly invaded the community in the earlier hours of Monday and allegedly burned some houses

Meanwhile, multiple reports indicate it is still not clear why the military invaded the community

A report by The Punch has it that Troops of the Nigerian Army have reportedly invaded Obeagu Community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Some community leaders disclosed on Monday morning, December 12, that the troops who invaded the community around 5:00 am, had been shooting sporadically and allegedly burning some houses.

Nigerian soldiers load on a military truck on April 21, 2022 small arms and light weapons. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What really happened

The soldiers were said to have entered the community with 10 Hilux vehicles and seven armored tanks with over 100 military personnel, according to Sahara Reporters.

It was not clear why the military invaded the community, however, nobody had been reported killed so far. Only one woman was said to have been hit by stray bullet.

Unknown gunmen attacked Ebonyi

Meanwhile, The Nation reported that gunmen have invaded Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State, shooting sporadically causing residents to run for their lives.

The situation led to a rowdy situation in the city with traders forced to close their shops and retire to their homes.

Residents flee

Many others took refuge in hotels and anywhere they could find or fear of running into the gunmen.

Unconfirmed reports said the gunmen have razed a section of Ahịa Ofú market located along the Abakaliki-Enugu highway.

