The Nigerian Army has been described as a bastion of democracy through its numerous interventions across the country

The army's mediations in internal security operations nationwide have attracted favourable commendations

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, was also hailed for injecting fresh ideas into the operations and welfare of troops

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition against Terrorism and Banditry in Nigeria has described the Nigerian Army as a bastion of democracy through its numerous interventions, especially in internal security operations across the country.

Commending the Army for its uncompromising and apolitical posture, the Coalition said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has injected fresh ideas into the operations and welfare of troops in line with global trends in addressing security challenges.

Nigerian Army was commended for its apolitical posture. Photo credit: CATBN

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by its convener, Comr. Ibrahim Ahmed, the group also hailed the leadership of the Nigerian Army for undertaking the annual Chief of Army Staff conference held in Sokoto state.

Ahmed said the exercise is well-thought to evaluate and reevaluate military strategies in line with the present-day realities regarding the dynamics of security threats in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His words:

“We are impressed with the theme: 'Building a Professional Nigerian Army for the 21st Century Security Environment', which by all intent and purposes indicates that the leadership of the Nigerian Army is poised to address the various security challenges in the country.

“We believe such events speak volumes of a deep-rooted culture of evaluating and reevaluating military strategies in line with the present-day realities regarding the dynamics of security threats in the country.

“It also goes a long way in serving as that avenue where the Nigerian Army refreshes all strategies hitherto deployed in the preservation of the territorial integrity of the country, as well as internal security operations.

“The Nigerian Army has remained the bastion of our democracy through its numerous interventions, especially in internal security operations across the country.

“The 2022 COAS Conference presents us with the fact that the Nigerian Army is not resting on its oars despite its numerous successes in addressing the various security challenges in the country.

“This is on the heels that the COAS Conference creates an opportunity for the COAS to have a face-to-face interaction with all the General Officers Commanding, field commanders, and other senior officers on enhancing the activities and operations of the Nigerian Army.

“The Coalition Against Terrorism and Banditry in Nigeria commends the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for sustaining the legacy and improving it with noble introductions that are far-reaching and in line with global trends in addressing security challenges in the country.

“We agree with the position of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces that the Nigerian Army is a key element of our national power and will continue to be a significant catalyst for our development, especially by providing the needed aid to civil authority.”

Assuring the Army of its continuous support, the Coalition, however, affirmed that Nigerian troops are dedicated and positioned to assist the civil authorities in sustaining the country's democracy.

Arewa group lauds COAS Farouq Yahaya, troops on war against banditry

Similarly, the Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance has acknowledged the efforts of Lt. Gen. Yahaya in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminalities in the country.

In a statement signed by its president, Comrade Sani Mohammed, and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, November 14, the group said the zeal and commitment of the Nigerian Army are laudable and responsible for the numerous gains recorded so far in most parts of the country.

The group said since Yahaya assumed office, the operations of the Nigerian Army in addressing the security challenges in the country have been noteworthy.

Bandit commander gunned down by Nigerian Army personnel

Recall that Nigerian army personnel recently killed Dogo Maikasuwa, a notorious bandit commander in Kaduna state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by commissioner of internal security and home affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan.

According to the statement Dogo Maikasuwa, also known as ‘Dogo Maimillion’ led series of attacks and kidnappings of citizens plying the Kaduna-Kachia road, and in communities within Chikun and Kajuru local government areas.

Source: Legit.ng