On Friday attacked the convoy of the President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, along Benin–Auchi Road, Edo State, and killed three cops and four others

The cleric on his church's Facebook sent a strong message to his attackers noting, he cannot be killed because he is a man of God

In a recent development, Apostle Johnson Suleman has been called out in the polity, as Nigerians have asked him to reveal the identities of his alleged attackers, urging the government to look into the matter

As questions continue to rise about the Friday, October 21, attack on Apostle Johnson Suleiman's convoy, clues have emerged that those who sponsored the attack were also behind the 2017 incident involving him.

Apostle Johnson Suleiman gave the clue on those responsible for his attack but said he was not ready to mention their names so they won't just come out to deny knowledge of the attack.

Apostle Johnson Suleman reveals those who sponsored the Friday attack were also behind his 2017 ordeal. Photo credit: Apostle Johnson Suleman

Source: Facebook

According to Suleiman in a short video, those who lied against him in 2017 sent hired assassins after him. He said he was in the vehicle that was attacked by the hoodlums alongside his wife and children.

Suleman's claim not clear

But Legit.ng cannot authoritatively confirm why the apostle traced his attack to 2017 as he was silent about the particular 2017 incident he was referring to.

However, one major event that almost shattered Suleman's ministries in 2017 was his alleged relationship with one Stephanie Otobo, a Nigerian singer residing in Canada.

Legit.ng reports that since the Stephanie's incident of 2017, the apostle had been involved in other controversial issues ranging from alleged relationship with another lady, to some serious and controversial political comments.

Suleman's case with Stephanie Otobo

Stephanie Otobo, a Nigerian singer who is based in Canada had in 2017 accused the acclaimed man of God of allegedly impregnating her and dumping her.

Otobo claimed she was into a relationship with the pastor and had travelled far and wide with

him, with the promise that they were going to get married. Otobo had then claimed the Apostle concealed his Marital status from her, hence she had no knowledge the apostle was married.

In a petition through her lawyer, Festus Keyamo, Otobo who goes by the stage name Kimora alleged that the founder and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries had started a romantic relationship with her in Canada in 2015.

The allegation led to the release of a photograph of Suleman in an alleged romantic chat with Otobo, an image Suleman dismissed as fake and photoshopped.

At a point, Stephanie's mother went to the church to apologize to the pastor where she begged that the pastor forgives her daughter.

Stephanie's inconsistent allegations

Stephanie also came out a few years later to admit that she was sent by some powerful politicians to deal with Apostle Suleman. In a viral video, she regretted her actions and pleaded for the apostle's forgiveness.

She claimed she fell into the hands of powerful politicians and pastors who manipulated her for the purpose of bringing down the man of God.

She also claimed she was paid a huge amount of money to get the job done.

Otobo disowns own confession

Again, in the early half of this year, Otobo returned with a fresh allegation, saying she went to the apostle's church to apologize because she was under duress.

Interviewed by a blogger, Maureen Badejo, Otobo said she made the confession because she was tired of the stress of the court case, explaining that she made the confession in Suleman's church under duress as she was already tired of the court processes, particularly with the transfer of the case from an alleged incorruptible judge to another.

She alleged that Phrank Shuaibu, Suleman's media aide approached her and promised her that the case would be settled if she made the open confession.

The Unknown politician behind Suleman's ordeal

Despite the many references to some powerful politicians believed to be behind Stephanie Otobo, no single name has been mentioned. While Otobo failed to mention the names of the said politicians, Apostle Suleman also could not refer to any known politician behind his crisis since 2017.

The controversial killing of the suspected attacker

Suleman's allegation that some persons were behind his attack was further justified when he alleged that the suspect arrested Friday evening following his attack was allegedly killed by the police in order to cover up for some people.

In a tweet, the acclaimed man of God said those who attacked him were not kidnappers as alleged but hired assassins. He said that the killing of one of the prime suspects by the police proved that some persons were trying to cover up.

He tweeted:

"There weren’t kidnappers… He was caught and handed over and the police killed him immediately…Why killing him on the spot? Who is trying to cover up traces?” the preacher asked.

The police were quick to react to the allegation. First was the denial where it stated that all suspects were killed in the scene of the incident but the outgoing commissioner of police in the state, Abutu Yaro has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the DPO for debriefing following the allegation.

A statement by the force said:

“As part of the measures of the Command concerning the circumstances that led to the death of one of the surviving members of the monstrous gang that attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, General overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, the outgoing CP now AIG Abutu Yaro fdc has ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, DPO Auchi for debriefing at the State Headquarters with immediate effect,” said the statement signed by Edo police spokesman, Iwegbu Jennifer.

Political commentaries pushing Suleman out Apostle Suleman appears not to be in the good book of politicians because of his constant opposition to policies he had considered obnoxious.

Recently, the man of God had become very vocal on political events across the country. He had spoken against sundry issues including the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket, alleged northern agenda, Fulani attacks and Boko Haram.

Analysts believe it is difficult to pinpoint the direction this wave of attack is coming from. James Obekpa, a political analyst told Legit.ng that Suleman is only guessing as he cannot be sure where the attack is coming.

He said:

"This is so because the apostle has stepped on toes in different areas including those in government. It will be difficult for anyone to point out exactly the direction his attack is coming from.

"These are dangerous times. One needs to be careful. Until we have a government that is

ready and willing to protect us, we can't be careless with our talks."

Source: Legit.ng