Apostle Johnson Suleman is now asking serious questions over the killing of one of the suspected assassins who attacked his convoy in Edo on Friday, October 21

The leader of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide via Twitter on Friday claimed that the said suspect was killed after being caught and handed to the police

Suleman is asking whether this is a cover-up to hide the identities of those who are really behind the attack

The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on Friday, October 21, slammed the Nigerian Police Force over the killing of one of the suspected assassins who attacked his convoy in Edo state.

The spokesman of the police command in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, had disclosed in his statement that the officers led by the DPO, CSP Ayodele Sulaiman, went after the assailants (described as kidnappers) and killed one of them in the operation.

Apostle Johnson Suleman is asking why the police allegedly killed the suspect who was handed over to officers

A part of Nwabuzor's statement seen by Punch read:

“One of the kidnappers that was caught today (Friday) while the DPO, CSP Ayodele Sulaiman, led the operation along Iyewe-Auchi Road, and after a gun battle, this one (suspect) was gunned down while others escaped with bullet wounds. Bush combing is ongoing..”

However, Apostle Suleman has referred to the command's position as lies, insisting that the attackers were not kidnappers as claimed by the police.

The cleric even asserted that the said suspect who was neutralised was handed over to the police alive but was killed immediately after.

Suleman is wondering if this is an attempt to cover up traces that could lead to those behind the attempt on his life.

He tweeted:

"Lies…there weren’t kidnappers…

"He was caught and handed over and the police killed him immediately…why?..why killing him on the spot?.who is trying to cover up traces?.."

Apostle Suleman: Auchi DPO withdrawn, to answer tough questions as identities of slain police chiefs emerge

The commissioner of police in Edo, AIG Abutu Yaro, had ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, the DPO of Auchi.

Suleiman, whose withdrawal was immediate, will debrief the state headquarters of the command on circumstances leading to the death of a member of the killer gang that attacked the convoy of Suleiman on Friday.

This was announced on Friday in a statement by the deputy spokesperson of the command, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu.

