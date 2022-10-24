Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has condemned the assassination attempt on Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of the Omega International Church

The presidential hopeful described the attack as the ugly type that is defacing the Nigeria's image because of the consistent report of insecurity in the country

Obi said he would deal with insecurity decisively if elected as the country's president in the 2023 general election

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the assassination attempt on the founder of the Omega Internation Church, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The presidential hopeful lamented that such “ugly acts” of insecurity being reported in some parts of the country daily is saddening.

What is the latest about Apostle Suleman?

Taking to his verified Twitter page on Monday morning, the former governor of Anambra state said:

“Such acts of terrorism, violence and criminality are highly condemnable. The high level of insecurity that has continued to plague our nation has continued to clog up the nation's wheel of progress.”

Peter Obi then reinstated his commitment to fighting insecurity if elected as president in the 2023 general election.

While expressing his sadness about the attack on the cleric, he commiserated with the religious leader and pray that God should grant the victims eternal rest.

Source: Legit.ng