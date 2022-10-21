The convoy of popular cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman has been attacked by gunmen on Friday evening

As at the time of filing this report, no fewer than four policemen, one driver and a lady are confirmed dead

Suleman returned from a foreign trip and was heading to a destination in Edo State when the gunmen attacked

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In an event that shocked Nigerians, some unknown gunmen on Friday, October 21, attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The gunmen reportedly killed seven persons including three policemen.

Punch Newspaper reports that Suleman returned from a foreign trip and was heading to a destination in Edo state when the gunmen attacked his convoy around the Auchi area of the state.

Gunmen have attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman. Photo credit: Apostle Johnson Suleman

Source: Facebook

The news outlet reports that Suleman’s lawyer, Samuel Amune, who confirmed the attack said the cleric just returned from a programme in Tanzania, adding that he escaped death by a whisker.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“He was returning from a journey and he had almost gotten on the shores of Auchi when some assassins attacked him. Three of his police orderlies, among others died. He travelled before and just finished a programme in Tanzania day before yesterday.

“He was returning to Auchi when the gunmen attacked him along Sabingida down to Warake area, and Auchi shares direct boundary with Warake. So, he had passed Warake and was entering the boundaries of Auchi when the attack happened.”

The attack came hours after the cleric asked on Twitter: "Who is God to you?"

He said to him:

"God is my way maker, my bridge over troubled waters, the one that lays his chambers upon the waters, walks on the wings of the wind as a chariot, stretches forth heaven as a curtain."

"Who is he to you?"

"I love this man, I wonder why I no dey him list": Blessing CEO supports Apostle Suleman, calls out Gistlover

Meanwhile, popular controversial relationship blogger Blessing CEO has waded into the Apostle Suleman and list of actresses saga. Following the Apostle's reaction to the scandal, Blessing took to her Instagram page to laugh at Gistlover.

Blessing pointed out that Suleman's reaction is a punishment to Gistlover who is used to seeing celebrities shake. She continued by daring the anonymous blogger to show their face and urged her fellow celebrities to speak up when Gistlover decides to make them miserable.

Blessing also affirmed her love for Apostle Suleman, as she wondered why she is not on his list. She urged Gistlover to put her name in the second batch.

Source: Legit.ng