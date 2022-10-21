Apostle Johnson Suleman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, has confirmed that some assassins attempted to take his life in Auchi, Edo state, on Friday, October 21.

Apostle Suleman in a video he shared on Facebook shortly after the news of the attack went viral noted that the gunmen who tried to take his life shot directly at him while he was in his vehicle with his wife and kids.

Apostle Johnson Suleman said no one can kill him (Photo: Apostle Johnson Suleman)

The cleric who released the video in response to calls from people who were trying to confirm if he safe said the battle started in 2017 and that no one can take his life because it is in the hand of God.

Expressing pain over the policemens killed, the man of God sent a message to the killers stating that although he will not retaliate, the seed they have sown they will reap it.

He categorically stated that seven persons were killed in the attack and that those responsible for this are expecting him to mention their names so that they can come out and deny it.

He ended the video by saying:

"I want Nigerians to know that a coordinated lie swallows an uncoordinated truth. With time, the truth will come out."

