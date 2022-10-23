Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide has revealed that if he had the money, he would buy bulletproof cars for every member in this church.

The cleric said this after gunmen attacked his entourage on Friday, October 21, around Auchi area of Edo state while he was heading to an unidentified location, hours after returning from a trip to Tanzania.

Mr Suleman in a video clip posted on his verified Twitter handle Friday night said seven people, including three police officers were killed in the attack.

He went further to say that he cannot be be killed. This statement however drew the anger of many Nigerians who accused him of not sympathetic to others killed in the attack.

The critics said Suleman was saved by his bulletproof car and he should have provided the same for his aides.

