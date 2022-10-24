Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the viral claim he chased out families of the policemen killed in his convoy when they visited him

The president of the Omega Fire Ministries debunked the claim, saying nothing of such happened

Apostle Suleman whose convoy was attacked on Friday, October 21 in Edo state, however, told his supporters to expect more lies peddled against him

Edo state - Apostle Johnson Suleman, the president of the Omega Fire Ministries, has debunked claims that he chased out families of the policemen killed in his convoy when they came to meet him.

Recall that the cleric’s convoy was attacked in Edo state on Friday, October 21, leading to the death of three policemen, two drivers, and two others.

In a Facebook post on Monday, October 24, Apostle Suleman stated that there are rumours circulating on social media that the families of the slain policemen came to his home, and he chased them away.

Reacting to the rumour, Apostle Suleman said that nothing of such happened just as he told his supporters to expect more of such "lies".

“I was just told that some social media platforms carried that some families of the slain policemen came to my house and were chased away.

“My worry is the confidence with which people lie. Nothing of such happened. Expect more of their lies. It’s their source of livelihood," the cleric posted on his verified Facebook page.

Apostle Suleman's statement: Nigerians react

Kalonga commented on Facebook:

"Affliction will not rise the second time. Stay strong Apostle. And I support you it's time you speak up and not remain silent❤."

Philip Sahr Speed Davioe said:

"Keep on going from strength to strength sir. They can't distract us sir. We anticipate a fireful and mind-bl*owing ministers without blemish conference. Let them continue to chase the wind."

Phyllis Dan Ettentuk said:

"When we hear lies from the pit of hell, we can recognize them. You don't need to explain further sir. We know them and their lies won't stop us from enjoying the ministry God has put in your hands."

Leke Cathy commented:

"It's so sad how a person's image can be tarnished for personal interest. But darkness can never prevail over light. It is well Apostle, one with God is majority. This too shall pass."

Attack on Apostle Suleman's convoy: Peter Obi reacts

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the assassination attempt on Apostle Suleman.

The presidential hopeful lamented that such “ugly acts” of insecurity being reported in some parts of the country daily are saddening.

"Such acts of terrorism, violence and criminality are highly condemnable," Obi said.

Source: Legit.ng