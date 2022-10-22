Gunmen on Friday attacked the convoy of General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Auchi, Apostle Johnson Suleman along the Benin-Auchi road in Edo State

the clergyman was returning from a trip on Friday evening when the gunmen opened fire on his convoy killing seven persons including three policemen

In reaction to the recent attack, Apostle Suleman noted that no one can kill him because he is a man of God

The founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has spoken after surviving an armed attack in Auchi, Edo State on Friday, October 21.

In a video posted on his church's TV Facebook page, Suleman said he knew those behind the attack but won't be mentioning them.

Apostle Suleman tells gunmen who attacked his convoy that he is a man of God and cannot be killed. Photo credit: Apostle Johnson Suleman

The cleric in a serious reaction also reminded the attackers he cannot be killed because he represents God on earth.

He said,

"People who did this are expecting me to come out and mention their names, so they can come out and deny it but I won't do that.

"The truth of the matter is, you can't kill me, my life is in the hand of God, I'm a man of God."

The man of God also wrote on his Facebook

"Jesus Is Lord.

"The Joy Of The Wicked Is Temporal. Lies Didn’t Work,They Resorted To Guns. Psalms 27:2

"May The Souls Of The Departed Rest In Peace.

"Jesus Is Lord."

Nigerians react

page:

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Chizzy Love wrote:

"Others that lost their lives protecting you are men of devil abi. Na only God know who dey serve am."

Jennifer Chidimma stated:

"The best thing he can do is come out immediately and boast of his survival.

"He lacks emotional intelligence."

