An APC chieftain and former presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called on Nigerians to prevent division in Nigeria

Olawepo-Hashim urged that people should make their decision known through voting and should not let religion set the country on fire

The APC stalwart said politicians that bought delegates at the primary should know that they have a big task ahead of them next year

A chieftain and former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has urged Nigerians not to allow religion to further divide the country.

Olawepo-Hashim, in a statement by his media office on Tuesday, July 12, as reported by Vanguard, said an individual's aspiration does not worth the disruption of Nigeria's unity and peace.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim sends message to Nigerians on religious divide and tolerance Photo Credit: Gbenga Olawepo Hashim

Source: Facebook

Make your choice known as the poll - APC leader tells Nigerians

He asserted that though we all have the right to express our views, it is important to avoid comments that will threaten the realisation of our national integration.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Let us quietly make our decisions and express such decisions with our votes", Olawepo Hashim said.

Political parties should prepare for consequences of their decision at poll - Olawepo-Hashim

The former presidential aspirant stated that political parties that show less concern for national cries and take some part of the country's population for granted must be ready to face the consequences from the electorates during the election.

He reminded Nigerians that the country is democratic and that all anger should be expressed at the polling unit.

He stressed that this is the time for every political party to work hard towards the 2023 general elections and ensure they are on good terms with the electorates during electioneering.

Those who bought delegates should prepare for big tasks ahead

He maintained that those who both delegates during the primaries must be prepared for an uphill task to buy 40 million potential voters who are likely to turn out in the next year's election.

The politician maintained that every party's loyalists must love Nigeria and ensure their parties make the right decision.

He said the cheapest thing to do is to buy up the delegates while noting that the general election is a different ball game.

President Buhari must live up to expectations - APC leader

"National Security is at stake; not just anything will pass," he said.

He then called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to expectations and ensure that next year's election was free and fair.

According to him, "it is time for our elections to be the true measurement of the will of our people; that is the only way to make democracy deliver result!"

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim: 9 facts about APC chieftain who wants to succeed Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim would officially declare his intention to run for the 2023 presidency in Nigeria.

Olawepo-Hashim contested in 2019 and defected from the Peoples Trust party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The former presidential candidate has been described as one of the few Nigerian leaders with a strong political background.

Source: Legit.ng