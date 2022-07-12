Bola Tinubu's decision to choose a Muslim running mate continues to generate reactions across the country

The APC presidential candidate picked former Borno governor and serving senator, Kashim Shettima as his running mate

The decision of the former Lagos state governor has sparked angry reactions in some segments of the society

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Sam Ayedogbon, senior apostolic leader at Realm of Glory International Churches, has called on Christians to make the All Progressives Congress (APC) pay the price for fielding two Muslims on its presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

Tinubu faces a herculean task in convincing Christians about his Muslim running mate. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Ayedogbon, in a chat with Arise TV on Tuesday, July 12 said Christians must make APC know they made a terrible mistake settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“This is the time for Christians to deploy our votes and let them know that they have made a terrible mistake.

“We should make them pay heavily. Let us use our votes to show them the value of our community as Christians because even when you capture slaves and you’re torturing them and put them in chains and put your leg on their neck and tell them not to cry.

“So I’m advising Christians not to waste their votes but to use it strategically.

“Also, it is not a matter of ethnicity. My issue with my friends on the ‘Obidient'(Peter Obi supporters) side is that I don’t want you to make me feel the reason you are supporting someone is because of their ethnic background. I don’t play ethnic religion.

“The truth of the matter is they (APC) are making a terrible mistake and we are determined, even if they win, we will keep putting fire under them.

“If any Christian leader starts supporting a Muslim-Muslim ticket, we will suspect you have been bought.”

2023: Middle Belt Youths reject APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

In a related development, the forum of Middle Belt Youths have described the adoption of Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC choice as a slap to the north and an insult to Nigerians.

President of the forum, Terrence Kuanum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 11 stated that the youths received with sadness and utter disappointment the decision of the Tinubu to pick another Muslim as his running mate.

The group further said the decision is a clandestine way to say Christians, especially from the north are bereft of competent people.

2023: Tonye Princewill resigns from APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket

On his part, a former governorship candidate in Rivers state under the Action Congress of Nigeria, Prince Tonye Princewill has resigned his membership of the APC in Rivers state over the party's decision to field a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 polls.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 12, Princewill noted that he cannot defend the decision of his party in taking such a decision.

He also opined that the move will set a very wrong precedent, adding that it is totally insensitive.

Source: Legit.ng