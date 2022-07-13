Bola Tinubu's decision to pick a Muslim running mate for the 2023 election continues to generate criticismZ across the country

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim to have warned Nigerians not to allow religion to further divide the already divided nation

Sharing his thoughts, the APC chieftain said anyone who loves Nigeria must ensure that their parties do the right things

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aspirant Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has counselled opinion moulders not to allow religion to further divide the already divided country as the choice of the All Progressive Congress (APC) running mate continues to generate ripples.

Olawepo-Hashim in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 12, explained that the political aspiration of anybody is not worth the disruption of the unity and peace of Nigeria.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has warned Nigerians not allow religion to further divide the country. Photo credit: Segun Abifarin

According to him, though Nigerians have the right to express themselves, people should avoid incendiary comments that can further pose a huge challenge to its national integration objectives

The APC chieftain further added that political parties who are insensitive to our national concerns and take some segments of the population for granted must be ready to be punished by the electorates at the polls.

He said:

"Let us quietly make our decisions and express such decisions with our votes. That is democracy there is no need for quarrel."

Olawepo-Hashim maintained that every party must work hard towards the general election to ensure that they are in good reckoning with the electorate at the polls.

He added

“Anyone who loves his or her party, and loves Nigeria must ensure that their parties do the right things.

"Buying up delegates at the party conventions is the cheapest thing to do, the general election is a different ball game. National Security is at stake, not just anything will pass."

2023: APC chieftains quit ruling party over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a strong ally of Rotimi Ameachi, and ex-governorship candidate in Rivers state, Tonye Princewil became one of the few big wigs to relinquish their loyalty to the APC.

Tonye's resignation from the APC was informed by the selection of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Bola Tinubu.

He revealed that he cannot defend the decision of his party, in fielding a Muslim Muslim ticket.

Babachir Lawal, Kenneth Okonkwo quits APC's over Muslim-Muslim ticket

In a related development, Nollywood veteran actor who also doubles as a politician/lawyer, Keneth Okonkwo declared officially not to be in alliance with the APC.

He said his decision was in the interest of equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He said:

"May God deliver Nigeria from the hands of power grabbers who elevate the quest for power above the quest for purpose. God bless you and Barka da Sallah to our Muslim brothers."

