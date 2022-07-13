Dumebi Kachikwu has said that the 2023 general should be seen as a time for every Nigerian to play their role in electing leaders who are ready to serve the people

Kachikwu, the presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress added that important questions must be asked and answered in the build-up of the election

According to Kachikwu, Nigerians are in the majority while the leaders are in the minority and that is an advantage for the people

The presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu has called on Nigerians to unite against bad leadership in the upcoming 2023 general election.

Speaking at a State of the Nation address in Abuja, Kachikwu urged Nigerians not to allow religion, ethnicity and language to divide them ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kachikwu has called on Nigerians to ensure that they vote wisely in the 2023 general election. Photo: Dumebi Kachikwu

Source: UGC

At the event organised by the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting of the ADC, the 2023 presidential aspirant said Nigerians must make up their minds to chart a new course with the purpose of fighting for the soul of the nation.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We must take our country back from these evil men. We must resist all invaders. We must defend our lands, our cities, our country, block by block.

“This is our patriotic duty. No longer will we let religion, tribe and tongue divide us. Those who have destroyed our country are from all tribes, tongues and religions so we must not be deceived. They are in the minority. We are in the majority.

"We have suffered and endured for too long and we must endure for a little while longer."

5-month-long ASUU strike and the rot of Nigeria's education system

Also addressing the state of the education system in the country especially with the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities' strike action, Kachikwu said it is unfornuate that Nigerian students have remained at home for the past five months.

Urging the union to call of the strike, the presidential candidate submitted that it is of great importance that students go back to classes and continue their education.

He added:

“Lecturers go back to classes. You have sacrificed before. Sacrifice one more time for the sake of our children. This government can’t afford to pay your demands. They are broke.

“They can’t give what they don’t have.

"Please go back to classes and save the future of our children. Our medical personnel are leaving the country in droves, and nobody cares. Who will staff our hospitals? Who will treat the sick?"

5 months strike: President Buhari addresses ASUU, gives 1 strong directive

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities had been given a directive to end the ongoing strike action.

The directive was handed to the union by President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting with some key members of the APC including governors.

According to the president, ASUU should sympathise with students, parents and Nigerians as a whole.

Finally, ASUU agrees to call off strike, gives 2 major conditions

ASUU had finally agreed to call off its long strike action but reiterated that it will only happen if the federal government meets two major demands.

The president of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osedeke said the only reason why the strike will be called off is if the federal agrees to the UTAS payment platform and concur with the 2009 treaty.

He, however, stated that the agitation against the government was in the best interest of Nigerian students.

Source: Legit.ng