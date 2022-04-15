Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, an APC chieftain would be officially declaring his intention to run for the 2023 presidency in Nigeria

Olawepo-Hashim who contested back in 2019 defected from the Peoples Trust party to the ruling All Progressives Congress

The former presidential candidate has been described as one of the few Nigerian leaders with a strong political background

A former presidential candidate and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has hinted about his intention to run for president in 2023.

In a chat with journalists in Lagos state, Olawepo-Hashim stressed the importance of a new crop of leaders to develop the country.

All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim Photo credit: Segun Abifarin

Source: UGC

According to him, Nigeria needs a clean break from its ugly past to break the heavy rod of rot off its back in order to move forward.

Olawepo-Hashim has been described as one of the few Nigerian leaders who combine a solid business record with a strong political background.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A successful entrepreneur with 30-year impeccable business history, Legit.ng in this piece highlights X facts about the business mogul

1. The businessman was born in Yelwa, Yauri, Kebbi state to a Yoruba mother and Hausa father.

2. He attended NEPA Junior Staff School, New Bussa; Cherubim and Seraphim College, Ilorin; School of Basic Studies, Ilorin; University of Lagos, and University of Buckingham, UK, where he obtained a Master's Degree in Global Affairs.

3. Olawepo-Hashim is the chairman of Oilworld Limited, Transnational Energy Limited, Farmee of Hely Creek and Abigborodo fields on OML 49, and Bresson A.S. Limited.

4. He was also a notable Pro-Democracy figure in the then Global Pro-Democracy resistance of the late ‘80s and a respected Youth leadership voice from Africa.

5. The APC chieftain was mentored into partisan politics by the progressive stock of politicians led by the duo of Late Chief Solomon Lar and Alhaji Abubakar Rimi.

6. He was the founding deputy national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he resigned from the party in 2006.

7. He was one of the founders of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) under which he contested for Kwara state governorship election in 2007. He was declared first runner-up.

8. Olawepo-Hashim is a leading member of the APC currently registered in Usuma ward Bwari Area Council. He is a delegate to the National convention.

9. He has won many recognitions and honours including The Kwame Nkrumah African Leadership Award conferred by the continental student body – All African Student Union, at Accra Ghana in 2003.

2023: Former presidential candidate officially joins APC

In a previous report, Olawepo-Hashim officially joined the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

The politician met with Mai Mala Buni, the former APC caretaker committee chairman and governor of Yobe state in his residence in Abuja.

In a statement released by his media office, the APC chieftain urged leaders elected on the party's platforms to desist from using ethnoreligious platforms to ventilate their concerns on policy matters.

Source: Legit.ng