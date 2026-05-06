Hon Audu Mustapha Ganga (Magumeri Constituency) tearfully appealed to constituents for support as he sought a fifth term after 16 years in office

The lawmaker faced growing opposition as at least six aspirants obtained forms to contest his seat amid calls for new representation

His emotional plea triggered mixed reactions online, with critics and supporters debating his performance and accountability

Borno state - A member of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon Audu Mustapha Ganga, representing Magumeri Constituency, has sparked widespread reactions after a viral video showed him tearfully appealing to constituents to support his bid for a fifth term.

Ganga, who has held the seat for 16 years, was seen addressing stakeholders amid growing calls for a change in representation.

Viral Video Shows Top Northern Lawmaker Crying and Begging For 5th Term Endorsement

Source: Facebook

Tears as pressure mounts for new leadership

In the footage circulating online, the Borno lawmaker appeared emotional as he defended his record in office and appealed for another opportunity to serve, Daily Trust reported.

“You know I am from a poor background, but I was able to do many things for you. I promise to give you better representation if given another chance,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when several aspirants have indicated interest in contesting the seat, signalling increasing competition within the constituency.

Multiple challengers emerge

Sources indicate that at least six individuals have already obtained nomination and expression of interest forms to challenge Ganga’s reps position in the upcoming electoral cycle.

The development reflects rising political interest in the seat and growing demands for new representation from sections of the constituency.

Mixed reactions trail viral video

The lawmaker’s emotional appeal has generated varied responses across social media platforms, with opinions sharply divided over his plea.

While some criticised the move, others defended his record in office and his approach.

One commenter, Abubakar Hassan, said,

“You now know that you came from a poor background after disrespecting your leaders, you know the governor will not spare you.”

Another, Mu’azu Hassan, remarked,

“It’s not easy providing food for the family. No food for lazy man.”

However, Lawan Modu offered support, stating,

“Hon Ganga has impacted the lives of youth and women through empowerment and jobs creation. Shading tears is not a sign of weakness.”

Muhammad Abba Kura added,

“You are shedding crocodile tears.”

Zulum announces consensus gov aspirant

Previously, Legit.ng reported that governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno has formally presented Engr. Mustafa Gubio as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The development is seen as part of early political alignment within the state.

Source: Legit.ng