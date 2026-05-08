The General Secretary of the NFF has explained why the Super Eagles missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles of Nigeria fell short in the final of the African playoff after losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo

The NFF has a case against DR Congo at the Court of Arbitration for Sports over fielding ineligible players in the game

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation has explained why the Super Eagles of Nigeria missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles missed out on consecutive World Cups after losing the final of the African playoff to the Leopards of DR Congo, having also missed the 2022 edition.

Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria started the campaign poorly, picking up three points from the opening four matches, and 14 points from a possible 18 in the final six matches to qualify for the playoff.

Nigeria defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the semi-final of the African playoff, but fell 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo, which eventually qualified for the tournament.

The consecutive absence at the FIFA World Cup displeased Nigerians, and a spirited third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco did not erode the anger.

Sanusi explains Super Eagles' failure

NFF General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi has appealed to Nigerians over the team’s failure, claiming the federation is also not happy as they would be missing a lot.

“We know that Nigerians are very angry with us, over our failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. We totally understand the anger. We are also not happy that we are not going… We are losing a lot,” he told Osasu Obayiuwana.

Talking about losses, FIFA increased the preparation and participation money for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, guaranteeing each nation $12.5 million even before kicking a ball.

This amounts to ₦18.75 billion loss for the NFF, a fund which could have eased a lot of financial tensions on the federation if the team had qualified.

Sanusi admitted what Nigerians had been saying about the team, that having three managers during the qualifying series cost the team the ticket.

“If the type of results we had from the team under Eric Chelle, towards the end of the WCQ campaign, were the results we had throughout the 10 games, had he taken charge from the beginning, I think Nigeria would have qualified with games to spare,” he added.

NFF official explains why Super Eagles missed 2026 World Cup. Photo from @thenff.

Source: Twitter

Jose Peseiro kick-started the campaign for the Super Eagles with draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, before Finidi George drew South Africa and lost to Benin.

Eric Chelle drew Zimbabwe and South Africa, and beat Rwanda twice, Benin, and Lesotho to try and salvage the campaign, but it was unsuccessful.

Though Nigeria is unlikely to participate in the tournament, the NFF has a case at the Court of Arbitration for Sports, challenging FIFA’s decision to dismiss their eligibility case against DR Congo.

NFF confirms friendly for Super Eagles

Legit.ng previously reported that NFF announced friendlies for the Super Eagles during the June international break before the World Cup.

The Super Eagles will defend the Unity Cup they won in 2025 in London, before facing high-profile friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

Source: Legit.ng