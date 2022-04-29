Among stories that trended over the week in mainstream Nigerian news media is the conclusion and submission of Gospel Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu's autopsy report to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

The result of the autopsy on late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s body has been released to the police.

The National Hospital, Abuja, which carried out the post-mortem, sent its findings to the police.

Full List of Public Holidays Nigerians Will Celebrate in 2022

Public holidays in Nigeria are usually very interesting, especially festive public holidays.

Nigerians tend to make the most out of their holidays by throwing big parties, get-togethers, and picnics as the case may be.

List, Photos of the Beautiful Wives of Late Alaafin of Oyo

Alaafin of Oyo, one of the most respected Yoruba monarchs had passed on to join his ancestors. The respected monarch who, while alive had a good taste for women left behind elegant wives - some of them are beautiful and much more younger.

Recently, some Alaafin’s picture with 7 of his beautiful, fair-skinned, younger wives went viral on the Internet and it became a topic of discussion as all the wives looked pretty in similar attire.

How to Link Your MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile SIM Cards with NIN on NIMC Mobile App

Linking your SIMs to your National Identity Number (NIN) is now compulsory following the recent directive of the federal government which asked telecom companies to bar subscribers who are yet to do so from making outgoing phone calls.

Over 70 million subscribers have been affected by the development.

Alaafin: Chaos, Panic As Bees Attack Mourners At Late Monarch's Palace

A gathering of persons who crowded the Oyo palace to mourn the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on Saturday, April 23, was dispersed by a hive of bees.

The rather strange incident happened when Islamic clerics had arrived at the palace in preparation for the burial of Oba Adeyemi.

Don’t Go Near Alaafin’s Wives, They Are in the Palace for the Next King, Powerful Traditionalist Says

It is no longer news that Oba Lamidi Adeyemi lll, the Alaafin of Oyo died after 52 years on the throne and one of the dominant issues about the Alaafin’s death, especially on social media, is the fate of his wives.

83 year-old Oba Adeyemi passed on late Friday after receiving treatments at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.

List of APC, PDP Presidential Aspirants Who Attended Aisha Buhari's Iftar

Despite the outrage the invitation generated on social media, presidential aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attended the Iftar dinner organised by the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari.

Other elected officials across all political parties also attended the dinner.

