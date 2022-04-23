List, Photos of the Beautiful Wives of Late Alaafin of Oyo
Alaafin of Oyo, one of the most respected Yoruba monarchs has passed on to join his ancestors. The respected monarch who, while alive has a good taste for pretty and young women left behind beautiful wives, some of them are beautiful and much more younger.
Some of the wives are
Queen Memunat
Queen Damilola
Queen Anuoluwapo
Queen Mojisola
Queen Ola Badirat
Queen Folashade
Queen Omobolanle
Queen Rukayat Abbey Adeyemi.
Queen Abibat
Queen Rahmat Adedayo
Queen Mujidat
Queen Ajoke
Queen Omowunmi
Queen Moji
