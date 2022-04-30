Some Nigerians on Friday, April 29, got a view of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's handwriting in one of the rare photos taken by his official photographer, Tolani Alli.

The rare photo was taken before the vice president visited the bereaved, royal family of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Osinbajo was penning down a condolence message to the family, government, and people of Oyo Kingdom.

The note had some cancellations (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Although the VP's note had some cancellations, his writing is legible enough to be read by anyone reading it.

Reactions as President Buhari's superb handwriting surfaces online

Joe Igbkwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, March 22, disclosed President Muhammdu Buhari's handwritten message at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, where he commissioned the Dangote Fertiliser Plant.

President Buhari wrote the note after the tape cutting ceremony of the multi-billion dollars project which will unarguably act as a catalyst for Nigeria's economic boom.

In the message, Buhari said the project very well aligns with his administration's drive to better the lives of Nigerians economically, especially those of farmers.

He added that the commissioned plant proves that with visionary and enterprising citizens, nothing is impossible for Nigeria. The brief message is written in legible but cursive handwriting read:

"The Dangote Fertilizer Plant I just commissioned is consistent with the effort made by our administration to transform the lives of the farmers, increase their incomes and save the country precious foreign exchange.

"This event in Ibeju Lekki today is proof of the fact that nothing is impossible for Nigeria with visionary and enterprising citizens like Aliko Dangote.

"Congratulations."

Nigerians on social media react

However, a lot of Nigerians on social media have reacted to the post by Igbokwe with varying concerns and takes.

But some other persons believe the president is a man of integrity and as such, cannot lie with something as petty as handwriting.

Read the reactions on Facebook:

Amb Kuseme:

"If he should write this beautiful then why the country this way? Is there anything we are unaware ‍♂️ i’m asking for my brothers in Igbo land."

Source: Legit.ng