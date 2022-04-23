A strange incident took place when Imams arrived at the palace of Oyo for the burial rites of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

While mourners crowded the palace, a hive of bees on Saturday, April 23, attacked some persons, including a policeman

However, residents in the area plucked leaves from trees and used them to ward off the unwanted insects

A gathering of persons who crowded the Oyo palace to mourn the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on Saturday, April 23, was dispersed by a hive of bees.

The rather strange incident happened when Islamic clerics had arrived at the palace in preparation for the burial of Oba Adeyemi, Punch reports.

Residents of the area had to pluck tree branches and leaves with which to drive the unwanted insects

Among those stung by the bees were mourners present at the palace and a police officer.

Basorun Oyo to take over Alaafin’s palace before emergence of new king

Meanwhile, the head of the Oyomesi, Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, was expected to take over the affairs of the palace of Alaafin of Oyo, pending the appointment of a new Alaafin.

This followed the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, on Friday night.

Historically, Basorun has the final say on the nomination of new Alaafin. According to history, the Oyo empire was a monarchical system headed by Alaafin, as the king.

However, an administrative council and governing body made up of chiefs (Oyomesi) serves to maintain balance in power.

Alaafin of Oyo: What will happen to his wives? Nigerians react to monarch’s death on social Media

Many Nigerians had shared their thoughts on social media as they asked questions on what the fate of the Oba’s wives would be.

Africanflamingo_:

“E don happen! Now the real wahala is about to happen in that palace.”

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

“All I can think of is how chaotic his home will become after his death ..may he rest well .”

Funmialariya1ofcanada:

“All the wives will enter street now. People should better keep their husbands ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️.”

