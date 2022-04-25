Nigerians who are interested in having relationships with late Alaafin of Oyo's wives have been told to exercise patience

According to Chief Ifayẹmi Ẹlẹbuibọn, there are some rites to be performed before the wives can be free to follow other men

Also, he claimed kings leave wives in the palace and the next king might decide to marry them if the women are interested

It is no longer news that Oba Lamidi Adeyemi lll, the Alaafin of Oyo died after 52 years on the throne and one of the dominant issues about the Alaafin’s death, especially on social media, is the fate of his wives.

83 year-old Oba Adeyemi passed on late Friday after receiving treatments at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.

Nigerians who are interested in having relationships with late Alaafin of Oyo's wives have been told to exercise patience. Photo: Dayo D

Source: Twitter

In his life time, Oba Lamidi loved women, young and beautiful ones at that, and he never hid this fact. Their pictures have been widely circulated the pictures of the king and his wives whom he was proud of in his lifetime.

In efforts to get to the root what happens the wives of the king, BBC Yoruba spoke to some important traditionalists in the country.

One of such personality is Baba Araba of Oṣogbo, Chief Ifayẹmi Ẹlẹbuibọn urges men that are interested in the late king's wife to be patient.

According to him, the wives are still mourning. He said they can only be available after they come out from mourning the late king and most imporatantly, until all rites are performed on them.

He said the late king's wives are free to marry whomever they want want but, it will come after all these rites are done. After the Alaafin's prestige has been removed from them.

However, he added that the wives are left behind for the next king. If the new king desires, he will continue as their husband.

"Kings will always leave queens in the palace after their passing," he said.

Going further, he said that presently, no one must go near the king's wives.

God gave me grace to keep beautiful women - Late Alaafin teaches about marriage

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, joined his ancestors on Friday night, bringing an end to his 52-year-old illustrious reign on the throne.

Aged 83, Oba Adeyemi, who died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, was the longest serving Alafin of Oyo.

The late monarch died leaving behind many wives. In one of hiss interview. He had 11 wives, the senior among them being Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, and usually attended most events with her or with one of the 12 junior wives.

Strange times: When late Alaafin of Oyo invokes ancestors for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi before his passing had prayed that the ancestors of Yoruba land will back the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“If I check my list now, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the first presidential aspirant to visit me. All you the chiefs and traditional rulers, you have heard what our visitor said.

“He said our prayers are needed. All the ancestors in Yorubaland, get up and assist your son."

Surprisingly, weeks after he made this comment, the traditional monarch died and became one of the ancestors.

