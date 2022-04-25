Nigerians are looking forward to the Id el Fitri holidays as part of the celebration of the Muslims and the conclusion of Ramadan

Meanwhile, the month of May will also celebrate the "Labour Day" in commemoration of workers nationwide

Also, the month of May will not be complete without the children as the 27th day of May is meant to celebrate children nationwide

Public holidays in Nigeria are usually very interesting, especially festive public holidays.

Nigerian tend to make the most out of their holidays by throwing big parties, get-togethers, and picnics as the case may be.

According to a BBC pidgin report, there are 21 public holidays in Nigeria for the year 2022.

The office of the Minister of Interior is responsible for announcing public holidays in Nigeria. Photo Credit: (Rauf Aregbesola)

For some, this is a bit of good news while for others, the holidays might not favor their schedule, businesses, or other commitments.

It is important to note that in Nigeria, whenever there is a declaration of the holiday by the federal government through the ministry of interior, it becomes an automatic closure of major economic activities.

For instance, all the financial institutions will join the holidays, schools, government offices and other types of business will go on break.

Meanwhile, when the door is closed on others, it opens for others. For those in the entertainment world, the public holidays are the perfect period to organize events, parties, and other funfair activities.

Public holidays in Nigeria for 2022

1 January - Saturday - New Year Day

3 January - Monday- New Year Day Holiday

15 April - Friday - Good Friday

18 April - Monday - Easter Monday

1 May - Sunday - Labour Day

2 May - Monday - Labour Day Holiday

3 May - Tuesday - Id el Fitri

4 May - Wednesday - Id el Fitri

27 May - Friday - Children Day (Public Holiday for Schools and Children only)

12 June - Sunday - Democracy Day

13 June - Monday - Democracy Day Holiday

10 July - Sunday - Id el Kabir

11 July - Monday - Id el Kabir

12 July - Tuesday - Id el Kabir Holiday (Most likely to fall on Sunday according to di Lunar calendar)

1 October - Saturday - National Day

3 October - Monday - National Day Holiday (This is because the National Day fall on Saturday)

8 October - Saturday - Id el Maulud

10 October - Monday - Id el Maulud Holiday (This is because Id el Maulud fall on Saturday)

25 December - Sunday - Christmas Day

26 December - Monday - Boxing Day

27 December - Tuesday - Christmas Day Holiday (This is because Christmas fall on Sunday)

