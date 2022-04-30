It's been eight days since the news of the death of prominent monarch, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo

Alaafin ruled the throne of his forefather for several decades before his demise as and his death came as a surprise to many

8 days special prayer has been organised for the monarch with Islamic preacher, Sheikh Faruq Onikijipa preaching to the crowd, Nigerians have reacted to the video that emerged

Eight days after the passing away of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, an anti-religion prayer and preaching programme has been held in his honour.

In a video that emerged online, popular Islamic cleric and the Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Farouq Onikijipa was seen preaching to the large crowd about the essence of life as part of the prayer session for the late monarch.

Islamic cleric preach at Alaafin's 8 days prayer. Credit: @goldmynetv @alaafin_oyo

Many social media users wondered why an Islamic cleric will preach at a traditional king's funeral.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video, some of them wondered how a Muslim cleric will be preaching at a late traditional ruler's funeral.

Adunni__store:

"I know Saheed Shittu is coming for Baba wa Mufti Ilorin But dis tym around na back to back he go hear from those Great Scholar."

Mystic__curves:

"Really now? Alfa dey do programme at Alaafin’s funeral. Religious tolerance?"

Streetbarh:

"There’s something called culture, where did we put it in Yorubaland. I really can’t relate how an Alfa will be preaching at Alaafin’s funeral, what happened to the traditional priests?"

Annalistic_closet:

"Am I the only one who sees something wrong with Islamic preacher having a programme at a traditional king’s funeral? Well, we move."

Traditionalists hold burial rites for Alaafin after Muslim prayers

Legit.ng previously reported that Muslim clerics led by Abdulganiy Ajoidero, chief Imam of Oyo town, performed Islamic burial rites on the remains of Alaafin of Oyo.

Shortly after it, his body was taken back to the palace, where traditionalists held final rites for the king.

The first class traditional ruler died on Friday, April 22 at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti.

