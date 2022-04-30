The National President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas made a sad announcement about deaths of young and upcoming actors

Emeka revealed that he was about reacting to Yul Edochie's polygamy saga when he got the news that Chima Precious and Chinedu Bernard have died

The AGN president further set up a three-man prayer committee for all members of the association to participate in to curb such unfortunate incidents, Nigerians have reacted

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas made a heartbreaking announcement the movie industry lost two of its own, Chima Precious and Chinedu Bernard.

Emeka disclosed that he was about to speak on the trending polygamous issue of actor Yul Edochie when he got the sad news of the duo's sudden death.

Nollywood loses Chinedu Bernards and Chima Precious. Credit: @emekarollas @offiical_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

He shared a post with a heavy heart on Instagram as he revealed that Chima Precious died in Abuja while Chindu Bernard lost his life in Enugu but didn't reveal the cause of their deaths.

The AGN president further announced that there is a need for special prayer in the industry as he sets up a committee:

"Actors need a special day to call on God. I have therefore set up a three-man prayer committee to design a prayer link that members of our Guild would join from all the states.

This committee headed by Apostle Eucharia Anunobi. Other myers are: Pascal Amanfo and Arinze Okonkwo?

Eucheria Anunobi accepted the role by the association's president and wrote:

"Dear Mr President, l am humbled and honoured to be appointed by your government to head this committee and by the grace of God Almighty, l and the members you have appointed will carry out our duties to the glory of God. May it be well with the families of our departed colleagues in JESUS powerful name."

Check out the AGN President's post below:

Nigerians mourn the actors' death

A number of Emeka Rollas' followers have trooped to his page to say words of prayer for the deceased as they mourn with their families.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Estherene:

"Omg, Chima too??? Oh noooooo."

Realucheebere:

"So Soo sad may they continue to rest in the Lord."

Chowcapitolcakes

"This is too painful.... Unfortunately I can't ask God why. May their souls rest in peace. Oh my Chima."

Mamanedum_:

"Nollywood really need to call upon God to intervene. This is getting too much."

Lari Williams passes away at 81

Legit,ng earlier reported that the Nigerian movie industry lost another seasoned veteran, Lari Williams to the cold hands of death.

The late actor passed away after battling an illness for a long time. According to reports, Chief Williams succumbed to death on Sunday, February 27, in his home in Ikom, Cross River state.

Williams was famous for his roles in hit soap operas such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun.

