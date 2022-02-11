The opinion of Sule Lamido, a former Jigawa governor, that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan's membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not be strong as it used to be made big headlines in mainstream Nigerian news media.

Jonathan Finally Dumps PDP? Northern Ex-governor Speaks Up

Some prominent and powerful chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in doubt about the membership of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Sule Lamido's position on GEJ's stand in the PDP trended over the week

Source: UGC

Such was the feeling of Sule Lamido, a former Jigawa governor, on Sunday, February 6, in a recent interview.

ASUU Says Indefinite Strike Will Commence, Gives Details

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday, February 4, says an indefinite strike would commence.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the chairman of ASUU, University of Jos branch, Dr Lazarus Maigoro.

Buhari, APC Take Action Over Lawsuit Seeking to Declare Atiku as President, Court Makes Crucial Pronouncement

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Court of Appeal in Abuja to dismiss the appeal seeking to nullify his election and swear in former Vice President Abubakar Atiku as president.

A civil society group, Civil Society Observatory for Constitutional and Legal Compliance (CSOCLC), had filed the appeal, arguing that the affidavit made by President Buhari in the 2019 general elections was false.

14-Year-Old French Girl Who Came to Nigeria for Education Sets New Record, Memorises Qur’an Within 4 Months

A 14-year-old French girl named Hafizah Fatima Musa has set a record at Nurul Tilawah International School, Zaria, Kaduna state, by memorizing the Holy Qur’an within four months.

The usual experience was to memorise the Holy Qur’an in under one year, especially for kids within Fatima's age bracket.

ASUU Announces Date for Lecture-Free Day Ahead of Planned Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Bayero University Kano (BUK) chapter, has declared Monday, February 7, a lecture free day in the university.

The union said it would use the day to sensitise students, parents and other stakeholders on the brewing crisis arising from the federal government’s alleged failure to judiciously implement existing agreements.

2023 Presidency: Nigeria Will Shake, Gov Wike Warns As He Reveals Candidate PDP Will Give Ticket

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state said the southern region will soon take a position concerning the 2023 presidential election and when they do, Nigeria would shake.

Giving a speech on Saturday, February 5, at a reception organised in his honour by the Kalabari people, the Rivers leader noted that the south believes in the unity of the nation.

Altos Labs: Jeff Bezos Seeks to Defy Ageing, Death, Invests $3bn In New Science

American entrepreneur and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has ventured into the science of anti-aging by investing in a biotech start-up, Altos Labs, which is focused on cellular rejuvenation programming to restore cell health and resilience, with the goal of reversing disease to transform medicine.

Jeffrey Preston Bezos is an American entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut.

Source: Legit.ng