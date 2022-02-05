The Bayero University Kano (BUK) chapter of ASUU has said lectures won't hold at the university on Monday, February 7

According to ASUU, the move is to sensitise students, parents and other stakeholders on the federal government’s failure to implement existing agreements

Meanwhile, ASUU had earlier said it was tired of fruitless meetings with FG and had resolved to go on indefinite nationwide strike

Kano state - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Bayero University Kano (BUK) chapter, has declared Monday, February 7, a lecture free day in the university.

Daily Trust reported that the union said it would use the day to sensitise students, parents and other stakeholders on the brewing crisis arising from the federal government’s alleged failure to judiciously implement existing agreements.

Legit.ng gathers that ASUU disclosed this in a statement signed by its chairperson, Haruna Musa, and secretary, Yusuf Madugu, made available to newsmen in Kano on Friday, February 4.

In 2020, ASUU went on strike for about 10 months after which it suspended the industrial action in December of the same year, after reaching an agreement with the federal government.

Since then, however, the union has been accusing the government of not keeping to her promises, hence, the growing fear of another strike from the university dons.

ASUU says indefinite strike will commence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ASUU on Friday, February 4, said an indefinite strike would commence.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the chairman of ASUU, University of Jos branch, Dr Lazarus Maigoro.

The lecturers' union expressed doubts over the ability of the federal government to resolve the lingering crisis in the education sector, particularly the universities. The union described as “shameful” the federal government's continued defence of IPPIS despite reported fraud in it’s implementation as allegedly indicated in the 2021 report submitted to the National Assembly by the Auditor General of the Federation.

Why it’s difficult for FG to honour agreement with ASUU, education ministry reveals

Meanwhile, a major revelation has been made regarding agreements reached by the federal government with ASUU in recent times.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, revealed that most of the agreements reached with ASUU by the federal government were actually made under duress.

Legit.ng gathered that he noted that as such, not much could be expected from the federal government in terms of keeping up with what was agreed on at such times.

