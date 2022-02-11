Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, a PDP presidential aspirant, met with Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on Thursday, February 10

Hilltop House, Minna, Niger - A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on Thursday, February 10, paid a visit to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd).

Via his Facebook page, Ohuabunwa disclosed that the visit is in continuation of the nationwide consultation with power brokers in the country on his presidential ambition.

The PDP presidential aspirant said he was in the company of a former deputy governor of Niger, Nuhu Zagbayi, and executive members of the New Nigeria Group, Channels TV reports.

According to the former head of Neimeth Pharmaceutical, the meeting with the erstwhile military ruler was fruitful.

He wrote:

"Continuing our nationwide consultation, this afternoon I paid a courtesy call on Former Military Head of State Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda at his Minna mansion in the company of former Deputy Governor of Niger state Pharm. Dr. Nuhu Zagbayi and members of the New Nigeria Group Executive. The outcome was fruitful."

2023: IBB finally dashes Tinubu, Atiku's hope, reveals his anointed presidential aspirant

Recall that Babangida had backed the presidential ambition of former Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki.

General Babangida expressed his support for Saraki when a delegation of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) National Campaign Advocacy Council visited him at his Minna Hilltop residence on Wednesday, February 2.

Legit.ng gathered that the delegation was led by its chairman, Professor Hagher Iorwuese, and Director-General, Chief Osaro Onaiwu.

IBB was cited as saying Saraki knew Nigeria well and should lead the country for maximum results.

He was quoted to have said:

“I'm glad to have found people who have defined who a true Nigerian leader should be. This definition was lacking. Am happy you have identified someone who can do the job. The narrative has to change. I know your client very well. I am part of him. His father was very close to me.

"You have zeroed on a good candidate. I call him SP. In the artillery we have a Self Propelled gun called SP with strategic responsibility and functions. That is who he is."

