A major story that trended over the week among mainstream Nigerian news media was the one on the prophecy against Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Adelana Adekunle Solomon, popularly known as Oba Solomon who was later invited by the police for questioning.

The Nigeria Police Force has invited a cleric, Prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon, popularly known as Oba Solomon, for questioning.

Stories on Nigerian politics trended over the weekend

The police said the cleric was invited over a petition against him.

Altos Labs: Jeff Bezos Seeks to Defy Ageing, Death, Invests $3bn In New Science

American entrepreneur and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has ventured into the science of anti-aging by investing in a biotech start-up, Altos Labs, which is focused on cellular rejuvenation programming to restore cell health and resilience, with the goal of reversing disease to transform medicine.

Jeffrey Preston Bezos is an American entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut.

2023: Atiku Reportedly Picks Governor Nyesom Wike As Running Mate

A report by Business Day newspaper indicates that former vice president and presidential aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, have picked Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as his running mate in place of Peter Obi.

Obi, a former Anambra state governor, an economist was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 general election.

2023: IBB Finally Dashes Tinubu, Atiku's Hope, Reveals His Anointed Presidential Aspirant

A former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has backed the presidential ambition of former Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki.

General Babangida expressed his support for Saraki when a delegation of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) National Campaign Advocacy Council visited him at his Minna Hill top residence on Wednesday, February 2.

Former President Obasanjo Takes Up New Role, Wows Many Nigerians

A former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, does not appear as one who would be retiring from active service of any sort anytime soon.

Since leaving the country's leadership sphere as president of Nigeria, Obasanjo has been seen on several occasions taking up jobs - both formal and informal.

APC Faces Serious Defection As Yari, Marafa Meet Atiku, Saraki Amid Defection Rumours

A major defection may soon hit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara if urgent an action is not taken by the leadership of the party.

A former governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, on Thursday, January 27, had a meeting with former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Senate president, Bukola Saraki.

2023: Photos Emerge as Popular PDP Presidential Aspirant Visits Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Dele Momodu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Momodu, a PDP chieftain and frontline lifestyle journalist, made this known in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, January 30.

