Some prominent and powerful chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in doubt about the membership of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Such was the feeling of Sule Lamido, a former Jigawa governor, on Sunday, February 6, in a BBC interview seen by This Day.

The former Jigawa governor said Jonathan has been active in most PDP activities (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

Asked about Jonathan's presence and recent activities in the opposition party, Lamido disclosed that the former president's absence in recent party activities has been obvious.

The former Jigawa governor said:

“I doubt it; he has not been attending recent activities of our party.”

Northern PDP governor gets major endorsement to succeed Buhari

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Tambuwal's rumoured ambition to become Nigeria's next president can be said to be advancing in the northern region.

This was as Lamido had drummed support for the Sokoto governor while calling on stakeholders to drop the idea of zoning.

Lamido pledged his support for Tambuwal in Birnin Kudu local government area of Jigawa on Tuesday, February 1, when the latter visited him alongside his entourage on consultations ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking on his confidence in Tambuwal, the former Jigawa governor noted that he is ready to stand by him all the way if he declares his interest.

Lamido added that the country is in dire need of a pan Nigerian leader who will unite the regions to achieve peace as all efforts to actualise this feat up to this time have failed.

Lamido stated:

“We can reach out to all Nigerians across the geographic and other divides in our bid to support him.

“This does not suggest that we are beggars hungry for power. Instead, we are worthy stakeholders with friends in many parts of the country who we can persuade to see reason with us in the realization of the Nigerian Project.”

