Zaria, Kaduna state - A 14-year-old French girl named Hafizah Fatima Musa has set a record at Nurul Tilawah International School, Zaria, Kaduna state, by memorizing the Holy Qur’an within four months.

Daily Trust reported that the usual experience is to memorise the Holy Qur’an under one year, especially for kids within Fatima's age bracket.

Legit.ng gathers that Fatima is from a Muslim family in France but came to Nigeria along with her 18-year-old sister, Anijou Musa, for Islamic knowledge.

The school situated in Gonar Ganye, Zaria, has been receiving students from various African countries and Europe over the last 25 years.

The proprietor is the former Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on National Mosque, Tahir Umar Tahir.

We have never recorded such performance - School director

The director of the school, Nura Umar Tahir, said the college had never recorded such historical performance from any of their students since inception.

He explained that the lady memorized six pages daily from the beginning of her enrollment in September 2021 and later increased to eight pages a day contrary to the usual two to three pages by other students.

His words:

“Fatima is a highly exceptional girl, who though, is quiet and reserved in nature but also very inquisitive and curious and always questing for more knowledge.

“She is fond of asking questions continuously and when she asked, the questions are usually too advanced for her age."

