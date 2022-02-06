The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has warned against threatening the people of the southern region

The Rivers leader said the country will be shocked when the south makes its position known on the 2023 presidential elections

Speaking on the presidential ticket of the PDP, Wike made it known that it will not go to anybody who does not have the interest of the poor masses

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state said the southern region will soon take a position concerning the 2023 presidential election and when they do, Nigeria will shake.

Giving a speech on Saturday, February 5, at a reception organised in his honour by the Kalabari people, the Rivers leader noted that the south believes in the unity of the nation, The Cable reports.

Governor Wike was honoured by the people of Kalabari Kingdom and conferred with the title of Se Ibidokibo 1 of Kalabari. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor was quoted to have said:

“The day the south will speak, Nigeria will shake. We believe in the unity of this country, but nobody can threaten us. Nobody should threaten us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria and unity of Nigeria must continue.”

Who will get PDP presidential ticket?

The governor declared that the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not be given to any candidate whose interest is to serve only the wealthy few in Nigeria, Channels TV reports.

He disclosed that some desperate politicians were already scheming for a candidate who will not serve the interest of the many, but that of the wealthy few.

“No amount of gang-up can make PDP to give somebody who will want to run election for the interest of some big men, and not for all Nigerians. Anybody who wants to be candidate of PDP must be candidate for the interest of Nigerians.”

On who will succeed, Wike said everybody is entitled to aspire to be the next governor. He however noted that such person must show capacity for that office and be well disposed to protect the interest of Rivers state.

Wike gets traditional title

Wike was conferred with the title of Se Ibidokibo 1 of Kalabari. The governor shared photos from the ceremony on his Facebook page.

Wike as Atiku’s running mate

Reports had surfaced earlier claiming former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has picked Governor Wike as running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to the news, the Rivers leader said he does not have agreement with any politician regarding the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng gathers that Wike said this on Tuesday, February 1, during a stakeholders meeting of the Rivers state chapter of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng