The crisis rocking the Taraba state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party seems not to be ending soon

This is so as the former speakers of the State House of Assembly and three other members have dumped the PDP and joined the APC

Meanwhile, this move was made following the recent defection of Senator Bwacha ahead of his interest in the forthcoming general elections

Two former speakers of the Taraba State House of Assembly and three other members have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and are set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) today.

Leadership reports that the two former speakers, Hon. Peter Abel Diah and Mark Bako Useni are among those set to defect to APC on Monday, February 7.

Other lawmakers who may follow Bwacha to the APC are the member representing Karim II at state constituency, Hon. Charles Meijankai, Hon. Gembo Meikudi, who represents Bali 1 and Josiah Aji for Wukari II.

Bwacha who informed Buhari about his recent moves, accused Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state of forcing him to leave the PDP. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

When contacted by the newspaper on the development, Diah said:

“Wait and witness the incident as it happens on Monday.”

