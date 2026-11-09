The New South Wales Police Force published details of what student police officers earn while they undergo training from March 2024

Student police officers in NSW receive a weekly salary of $1,360, in addition to superannuation and allowances, during the 16-week session

The weekly pay translates to approximately N1,266,523, drawing attention to how much trainee officers earn in Australia

The New South Wales (NSW) Police Force in Australia has made public the weekly wages paid to student police officers during their training period, and the figures have drawn considerable attention.

According to information published on the NSW Police Force's official website, a policy change that took effect in March 2024 introduced a financial boost for those entering the force.

Australia discloses salary paid to student police officers during 16-week training. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Matt Jelonek/Jesse Thompson

Source: Getty Images

What NSW student police officers earn weekly

Under the arrangement, student police officers are employed on a temporary fixed-term basis for the duration of Session 2, which runs for 16 weeks.

During that period, each student officer receives a salary of $1,360 (1,266,523) per week, plus superannuation and allowances on top of that figure.

The official statement reads:

"From March 2024, Student Police Officers will be employed on a temporary fixed-term arrangement for the duration of session 2 (16 weeks) and paid a salary of $1,360 per week, plus superannuation and allowances."

How the NSW salary compares in naira

For Nigerian observers tracking opportunities abroad, the figures carry significant weight. The weekly salary is $1,360 (1,266,523), based on current exchange rates. Over the full 16-week training session, a student officer would pocket roughly $21,760 in base salary alone, before superannuation and additional allowances are factored in.

The arrangement is structured as a fixed-term employment contract, meaning student officers hold an employed status, with accompanying entitlements, rather than simply attending training as unpaid participants. This sets NSW apart from many training systems where recruits receive only a stipend or nothing at all during their preparatory period.

Australia allows foreigners to join its military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had opened its military recruitment to permanent residents from four countries, allowing eligible foreigners to join the Australian Defence Force without first becoming citizens.

The countries are New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. However, applicants must have lived in Australia for at least one year, meet the military's entry and security requirements, and be eligible to obtain Australian citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng