Tompolo donated 25 vehicles each to Enugu and Cross River states to support the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement's grassroots campaign

Cross River State pledged to deliver at least 1.5 million votes for Tinubu in 2027, out of 1.9 million registered voters in the state

Governors of both states were represented by their deputies at the rallies, where the state chapters of the movement were formally inaugurated

Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has donated 50 vehicles to support President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign across Enugu and Cross River states.

The vehicles were distributed at separate rallies held on Monday, July 2026, during the inauguration of the state chapters of the movement and the handover of campaign materials to state coordinators. Each state received 25 vehicles, Nigerian Tribune reported.

High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, donates 50 vehicles to support President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign. Photo: @Djjidexx1, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Cross River Targets 1.5 Million Votes for Tinubu

At the Cross River rally, the state government pledged to deliver no fewer than 1.5 million votes for President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections. According to data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Cross River State has 1,928,978 registered voters.

Governor Bassey Otu, represented by Deputy Governor Peter Odey, said the entire state stood behind Tinubu in recognition of federal interventions that had benefited Cross River, among them the Lagos-Calabar Super Highway, increased federal allocations, and timely salary payments.

Odey added that re-electing Tinubu was also tied to the state's hopes of regaining oil-producing status and the commissioning of the Bakassi Deep Sea Port, scheduled for November 13, 2026.

"If we don't support Tinubu to be re-elected, we will miss a lot so, a support for Tinubu is support for ourselves," the governor said.

He credited the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement's logistical support with raising the state's vote target from 1 million to 1.5 million, noting it would allow campaigners to reach voters in every corner of the state.

Tompolo Sets 99% Vote Target

Tompolo, who was represented at the rallies by Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, said the vehicle donations were designed to push campaign delivery well beyond initial targets.

"We'll stand by you in this campaign. If the plan was to deliver 80%, this should help you take it to 99%," he said.

Pondi, speaking on behalf of Tompolo, compared Nigeria's ongoing economic reforms to a planting and harvest cycle, arguing that meaningful change requires time and consistency. He pointed to the end of fuel queues as evidence of progress and urged voters not to disrupt ongoing reforms by changing leadership.

"If you want reforms like NELFUND, which is guaranteeing tertiary education for your children, more federal allocation to your state for projects and so on, you must reelect Tinubu to continue," he said.

In Enugu, Governor Peter Mbah was represented by Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai, who praised the movement's ward-level mobilisation strategy. National Coordinator Sunday Asuku urged voters to use their Permanent Voter Cards to signal support for continuity, telling the opposition there was "no vacancy in Aso Rock."

The movement said its campaign will extend to wards, polling units, churches, mosques, and markets across the country.

Each Councillor to Get N10m If APC Wins Their Wards: Wike

In another report, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has offered N10 million to each councillor in the Federal Capital Territory who successfully delivers their ward to President Tinubu and other APC candidates during the 2027 general elections.

Wike made the pledge on Monday, November 9, at a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders' meeting held in Kwali Area Council, which brought together traditional rulers, political stakeholders and residents. Nyesom Wike promises N10m to each FCT councillor

He called on councillors to actively mobilise community members and local groups to ensure APC victories across their respective wards. The minister affirmed his personal support for Tinubu's re-election and used the occasion to endorse Senator Philip Aduda for the FCT Senate seat and Danladi Chiya for the Abuja South Federal Constituency.

Source: Legit.ng