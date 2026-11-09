Jobs and Skills Australia released its 2026 Occupation Shortage List, revealing that some occupations have dropped off the national shortage list this year

About half of the roles that left the shortage list came from health, engineering, science and ICT fields, with the remainder spread across other major occupation groups

Being removed from the shortage list does not mean employers have stopped hiring, it means they no longer need more workers than are available

Jobs and Skills Australia published its 2026 Occupation Shortage List, confirming that occupation shortages across the country have continued to ease, with a number of roles no longer considered to be in national shortage this year.

The annual list, known as the OSL, covers over 1,000 skill level 1 to 4 occupations defined under the Occupation Standard Classification for Australia framework.

Australia removes some occupations from shortage list. Photo credit: The Japan Times.

Source: UGC

It assesses shortages at the national, metro, and regional level, drawing on modelling, stakeholder surveys, and input from government partners and Jobs and Skills Councils.

Which Sectors Saw Shortages Ease

Among the occupations that have come off the shortage list in 2026, about half were concentrated in health, engineering, science and ICT roles.

The remaining roles that left the list were spread across other major occupation groups in Australia.

It is worth clarifying what this shift actually means for job seekers. An occupation being removed from the shortage list does not indicate that employers in those fields have stopped recruiting totally.

It simply means the gap between available workers and employer demand has narrowed to a point where it is no longer classified as a critical shortage needing more workers.

Australia: Shortages Still Persist

Despite the overall easing, Jobs and Skills Australia's analysis shows that shortage pressures have not disappeared across the board.

The 2026 Occupation Shortage Drivers report identified suitability gaps and education and training gaps as the two most common main drivers of remaining shortages, followed by retention challenges.

The analysis highlights that different occupations face different pressures.

For Aged and Disabled Carers, high demand may be outpacing supply, contributing to a training-gap shortage. Motor Mechanics face both training and suitability gaps, with the training gap as the main driver.

For Registered Nurses, the suitability gap is the primary driver, with training gaps close behind. Among Cooks and Chefs, the picture is more varied: shortages among

Cooks are more evenly split between retention and training gaps, while shortages among Chefs are driven mainly by training gaps.

Australia publishes guidance regarding Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng