Proud citizens of America will mark Veterans Day, observed every year to honour military service members

Federal offices, post offices, and banks will shut down for the day, though ATMs and digital banking services will remain accessible

School closures and business hours will vary, with retailers and restaurants largely expected to stay open on Veterans Day

Washington, USA - Americans will observe Veterans Day 2026 as the country pays tribute to all military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, both living and dead.

Veterans Day is confirmed as a federal holiday on Wednesday, November 11. It is one of 11 federal public holidays in 2026.

The US, led by President Donald Trump, observes Veterans Day annually to honour military veterans and recognise their service to the country. Photo credit: @TownofDavie, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

What should Americans know about Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is an official U.S. federal holiday. The holiday recognises all veterans who served honourably in the military.

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day in 1919 under President Woodrow Wilson to mark the end of World War I, which officially ceased at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

In 1954, following World War II and the Korean War, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation renaming the holiday Veterans Day to expand its scope to honour all American veterans.

Veterans Day in the United States returned to its original November 11 observance in 1975. Photo credit: @TownofDavie

Source: Twitter

The holiday is observed annually on November 11. Although a brief experiment under the Uniform Holiday Bill moved its observance to October in the late 1960s, President Gerald Ford returned it to November 11 in 1975 to preserve its historical significance.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the day does not "belong" to veterans; rather, it is set aside for the nation to honour them.

The main national ceremony takes place at Arlington National Cemetery, where a wreath is laid at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Communities across the country also hold parades, military displays and moments of silence, including a traditional observance at 2:11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

What will be closed on Veterans Day?

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management has confirmed that federal government offices will be shut on November 11, and most federal employees are entitled to the day off. In Ohio, state offices are also expected to close or offer limited services, as the state recognises the federal holiday calendar.

Post offices across the country will not operate on that day, according to the U.S. Postal Service, meaning regular mail and package deliveries will not take place. Banks that follow the federal holiday schedule will also remain closed, though customers can still use ATMs and online banking platforms throughout the day.

What will remain open?

Private courier services such as FedEx and UPS will continue to run on their regular schedules on November 11, though FedEx flat-rate shipping may operate under a modified timetable.

Most restaurants and retail shops are expected to stay open, but individual businesses may adjust their trading hours. Customers are advised to check directly with local establishments before making plans for the day.

School closures will differ depending on the state and individual school district. Parents and guardians should visit their local district's official website to confirm whether schools will be in session on Veterans Day 2026.

Read the confirmation of the upcoming U.S. Veterans Day public holiday in a post on the official X account of the U.S. Embassy in Mozambique below:

Read more on public holidays

UK confirms bank holiday date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) government confirmed the date for the official summer bank holiday for residents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, giving millions of people an extra day off before the summer season draws to a close.

The date was officially listed on the government's public holiday calendar for the three nations.

Source: Legit.ng