The Canadian government published eligibility rules showing the minimum age requirement for citizenship applications in 2026

The rules separate adult applicants from minors and set out two distinct pathways depending on a child's parental situation

Minors between 14 and 17 face an additional requirement that adult applicants do not, according to the official guidance

The Canadian government has set 18 as the minimum age at which a foreign national can apply for citizenship as an adult, with a separate framework in place for children and teenagers who wish to naturalise before that age.

According to official guidance published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, anyone aged 18 or above must meet the standard adult requirements to become a Canadian citizen.

Canada reveals how old foreigners must be before applying for citizenship. Photo credit: Margarita-Young, Suzanne Plunkett

Source: Getty Images

Those under 18 fall under a minor application process, which is divided into two streams depending on their family circumstances.

Canadian citizenship: Two pathways for children under 18

The first stream, known as Minor 5(2), applies to children who have at least one Canadian parent or whose parent is applying for citizenship at the same time.

Under this route, the person applying on behalf of the child must be a biological parent, adoptive parent, or legal guardian. The requirements are comparatively straightforward: the child must be a permanent resident and must not be under any prohibition.

The second stream, Minor 5(1), covers children who do not have a Canadian parent and whose parent is not applying alongside them.

This pathway allows a wider range of adults to apply on a child's behalf, including anyone with legal custody, and that person does not have to be a Canadian citizen.

Where no suitable adult exists to apply on the child's behalf, the minor may submit an application independently.

Children under the Minor 5(1) route face more conditions than those under 5(2). In addition to holding permanent resident status, they must demonstrate sufficient physical presence in Canada, and they may need to have filed income taxes depending on their circumstances.

Canadian citizenship: Oath requirement for teenagers

One requirement applies to minors in both streams: teenagers between 14 and 17 years old must take the oath of citizenship at a formal ceremony if their application is approved. Children below the age of 14 are not required to take the oath.

The age threshold of 18 for adult applications aligns with Canada's broader legal definition of adulthood and mirrors similar rules in other countries that require applicants to meet an age floor before independently pursuing naturalisation.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada named the categories of people who can apply for Canadian citizenship without paying the application fee.

Confirming if your Canadian citizenship application was received

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how to confirm if your Canadian citizenship application was received.

The guidance covers several categories of citizenship applications, including becoming a Canadian citizen, obtaining a citizenship certificate, searching citizenship records, resuming citizenship, and formally renouncing it.

The process for confirming receipt differs based on the submission method used for the Canadian citizenship application.

Source: Legit.ng