The US State Department assigned Level 4 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 23 countries on Monday, November 9

Several African nations are on the list, including Uganda, Sudan, Mali, Niger, Somalia, Burkina Faso, Chad and others

The State Department warned that Level 4 designations reflect both dangerous local conditions and limited capacity to assist Americans

The United States State Department has placed 23 countries under its highest travel warning, Level 4 "Do Not Travel," cautioning American citizens against visiting any of these destinations for any reason whatsoever.

The list was announced on Monday, November 9, and covers nations the department considers too dangerous or where the US government's ability to provide assistance to its citizens is severely limited.

US lists 9 African countries, 14 others as dangerous places for Americans to travel to Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

African countries on the Level 4 list

A significant number of African nations appear on the list. These include Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

Full list of level 4 countries

Outside Africa, the remaining countries flagged are Afghanistan, Belarus, Burma, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, North Korea, Russia, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.

The State Department explained that Level 4 advisories are issued based on conditions on the ground in each country, as well as the United States government's limited capacity to render consular or emergency support to Americans who travel there. The department stressed that these are places where no travel should be undertaken for any reason, regardless of the purpose of the visit.

The Level 4 designation is the most severe in the US government's four-tier travel advisory system. Levels 1 through 3 carry progressively stronger cautions, from "Exercise Normal Precautions" at the lowest end to "Reconsider Travel" at Level 3. Level 4 represents a firm call to stay away entirely.

Americans planning international travel were advised to check the State Department's travel advisory page for the specific advisory level assigned to their intended destination before making any bookings or travel arrangements.

Read the full statement on X here:

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Source: Legit.ng