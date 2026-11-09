How Nigerian Freelancers Should Price Their Services When Clients Pay in Crypto

Quote a $1,000 project in bitcoin, and a 10% price drop before the client pays costs you ₦150,000 (at an assumed ₦1,500 per dollar). Price the job in dollars instead, name the coin and the conversion rule in the quote, and give the quote a short expiry.

Your naira income stops depending on what bitcoin does that week. This guide shows the quote wording, the arithmetic, and the tax records to keep.



Source: UGC

Price in dollars and let crypto be the payment method

Your price should be a dollar figure (or naira, if you invoice locally), never a coin amount. The coin is how the client pays. It is not what the work is worth.

The strongest argument for quoting in bitcoin goes like this: if bitcoin rises, you are paid more, and a freelancer who believes in the asset should not "sell" work for a fixed dollar amount. That is a fair belief, but it is a bet, and it is a separate decision from pricing. You can make the bet after you are paid, with money you choose to hold.

The recent record shows why the bet does not belong inside a quote. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of about $126,000 on or around 6 October 2025, then fell to a cycle low of roughly $58,000 to $60,000 in late June and early July 2026. That is a fall of more than half in about nine months. A quote written in October 2025 and paid in July 2026 would have lost over 50% of its dollar value.

A fixed dollar price also makes you easier to hire. Clients compare you with other freelancers in dollars, and a price they must recalculate every week is friction they will not pay for.

Choose which side carries the price risk, then write it down

Every crypto payment has a gap between the day you quote and the day the money lands. Someone carries the price risk during that gap. Decide who, because if you do not, you are the default.

Option How the quote reads Who carries price risk Best for Stablecoin at face value "Invoice total: $800. Pay 800 USDT or 800 USDC." Almost nobody, because a stablecoin is built to track the dollar Most freelance work, and any invoice with a 14 to 30 day term Coin amount fixed at invoice time "Pay 0.01 BTC, calculated at the rate on the invoice date. Valid 48 hours." The client, until the 48 hours expire Clients who prefer to pay in BTC or ETH Coin amount at payment time "Pay the BTC equivalent of $800 at the moment you send it." Split: the client recalculates, you absorb a small gap Same-day payments only

The first row is the default recommendation. A stablecoin such as USDT or USDC aims to hold a one-for-one value with the US dollar, so $800 sent is $800 received, minus network fees.

You still carry two smaller risks: a stablecoin can briefly trade off its peg, and you must use a network where fees are low. The quote should name the network (TRON, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and others), because the client's wallet or exchange has to match it.

The second row suits clients who hold bitcoin and want to spend it. The expiry matters more than anything else in that row. A quote with no expiry is a free option for the client: if bitcoin rises they pay in coin, and if it falls they ask you to recalculate.

Run the numbers before you send the quote

Say a Lagos designer quotes an $800 brand package. Assume bitcoin is $80,000 on the quote date and the naira is ₦1,500 per dollar.

If the designer quotes in bitcoin, the price is $800 / 80,000 = 0.01BTC. The designer expects ₦1,200,000 (800 x ₦1500).

Now the client pays three weeks later, and bitcoin has dropped 10% to $72,000. The 0.01 BTC is worth 0.01 × $72,000 = $720. At the same ₦1,500 rate, that is ₦1,080,000. The designer is ₦120,000 short for the same work.

Reverse the move. If bitcoin rises 10% to $88,000, the 0.01 BTC is worth $880, or ₦1,320,000. The designer is ₦120,000 up. The risk is symmetrical, but your rent is not. A late-month shortfall costs you something real, while a windfall changes nothing about your bills.

Now apply the dollar-quote method. The invoice says $800, payable as 800 USDT on TRON within 14 days. In either bitcoin scenario, the client sends 800 USDT, and the designer converts to ₦1,200,000 at the day's rate. The price swing never reaches the designer.

Convert your quote using the live rate, then lock it

Before you send a quote in a coin other than a stablecoin, you need today's naira value of that coin, in both directions. Start from your naira target, divide by the dollar rate to get dollars, then divide by the coin price to get the coin amount.

Then check the figure against the live bitcoin to naira rate so that the number on your quote matches what the market shows on the day you send it.

Do that check twice: once when you write the quote and once when the client pays. The gap between the two numbers is your actual exposure, and seeing it in naira makes it much easier to decide whether to ask for a stablecoin next time.

To lock value on invoice, you can use a crypto invoicing tool like Breet. Breet is a crypto-to-cash and payments platform for users and businesses in Africa. Individuals get a deposit address for each supported coin, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and USDC.

When the crypto arrives, Breet converts it to naira at the rate shown before you confirm, and Automatic Settlement can pay straight to a bank account. There is no P2P buyer. It converts crypto to cash; it is not for long-term storage.

Do not invent a crypto surcharge, but price the real costs

Some freelancers add 5% or 10% to a quote "because crypto is risky." That feels like protection, but it usually just loses the job. A better approach is to price the costs that actually exist and show them as lines.

Those costs are three. First, the network fee the client pays to send the coin (you do not bear this, but a high-fee network can push a client away). Second, the spread or fee when you convert coin to naira. Third, the time between receipt and conversion, if you choose to hold.

Context helps here. The World Bank's Remittance Prices Worldwide data puts the global average cost of sending $200 at 6.36% (as of its August 2025 update).

A Vanguard report on the World Bank's third-quarter 2025 data says the Sub-Saharan Africa average was 8.46%, with banks the costliest channel at 14.99%. Those figures cover person-to-person remittances, not freelance invoices, so treat them as a benchmark and not a promise.

They do suggest a client paying you by a conventional route is losing several percent to fees, and a stablecoin on a low-fee network can be cheaper. Check each fee before you quote it.

A useful rule is to quote the same dollar price for every payment method, and tell the client which network to use. If a client insists on a network with high fees, that is their cost, not a reason to raise your rate.

Record the dollar and naira value on the day you are paid

Receiving crypto for work is income, and you should treat it that way. The Nigeria Revenue Service issued Guidelines on the Taxation of Virtual Assets on 31 July 2026, which became public on 3 August 2026. A Banwo & Ighodalo summary lists "professional fees or employment income received in virtual assets" among taxable activities, and says gains are measured by the change in the asset's US dollar value, then translated into naira at the CBN/NAFEM exchange rate.

Two things follow from that. First, the dollar-quote method makes your life easier, because your income equals the invoice amount on the day of receipt. Second, if you hold bitcoin after being paid and later sell it, the change in value after receipt is a separate matter. The same summary notes that merely holding a virtual asset is not a taxable event.

On rates, individuals now pay income tax on a progressive scale. KPMG's September 2025 alert lists 0% on the first ₦800,000 of income, rising in bands to 25% above ₦50 million, under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, which took effect in January 2026. It also notes that residents are taxable on worldwide income and that capital gains now fall under the same bands. This is general information, not legal or tax advice, so confirm your position with an accountant.

For each payment, keep a one-line record: date, client, invoice number, coin and network, amount received, the dollar value that day, the naira value you converted at, and the transaction hash. A spreadsheet is enough.

A clause you can paste into your next quote

Short wording beats a long contract. Here is a version to adapt:

"Prices are in US dollars. Payment is accepted in USDT or USDC on the TRON or Ethereum network, or in BTC at the rate shown on the invoice."

"A coin-denominated invoice is valid for 48 hours from issue. After that, it will be re-issued at the then-current rate."

"The client pays all network fees. The invoice is settled when the full amount has arrived and the required confirmations are complete."

"If a transfer is sent on the wrong network or to the wrong address, the client bears the loss."

That last line is not boilerplate. A transfer sent on the wrong network is usually unrecoverable, and the cost lands on whoever has no clause covering it.

Re-quote your open proposals this week

Pick the three proposals you have out right now. For each, write the dollar price, choose the payment option from the table, and add the expiry line. Then decide, before any money arrives, what share you will convert immediately and what share, if any, you are willing to hold as bitcoin.

That last decision is the one most freelancers skip. Once you separate "what I charge" from "what I hold," crypto becomes just another way a client can pay you, and the swings stop being a pricing problem.

Source: Legit.ng