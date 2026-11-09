APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda responded to a question about whether the party would return Godswill Akpabio as Senate President after the 2027 elections

Nentawe said he had no one in mind for the Senate presidency position and declined to make any commitment on Akpabio's future in that role

The APC chairman said the decision on who leads the Senate would be left entirely to the senators themselves after the 2027 general elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has declined to commit to returning Godswill Akpabio as Senate President following the 2027 general elections, saying the matter is not his to decide.

Nentawe made the remarks when asked directly whether the party would back Akpabio for the Senate presidency if the incumbent wins his re-election bid.

Nentawe leaves Senate presidency decision open

The APC chairman said the Senate itself would determine its leadership after the elections, and that he had no personal preference or candidate in mind for the position.

Nentawe said:

"Let's wait for the election first. I don't have anybody in mind. The Senate will determine who they want to make the Senate President."

The response suggests the APC is not ready to publicly endorse or rule out Akpabio's continued hold on the top legislative position, at least not at this stage of the election cycle.

Akpabio's leadership under scrutiny

Akpabio has faced significant controversy during his tenure as Senate President. His handling of the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central drew widespread criticism, with some senators later alleging that their signatures were forged on the suspension document. Fellow senator Adams Oshiomhole of Edo North publicly described the incident as the lowest point of the Senate under Akpabio's leadership.

The APC chairman's noncommittal answer on Akpabio's future could signal growing uncertainty within the party over whether to consolidate behind Akpabio's leadership or allow a more open contest for the Senate's top seat after the 2027 polls.

See the video of Nentawe Yilwatda's interview on X here:

Source: Legit.ng