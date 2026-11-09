Isaac Fayose posted a video on November 7, blasting Nigerian youths for supporting President Tinubu's 2027 reelection amid ongoing insecurity

Fayose also questioned the large security detail surrounding Seyi Tinubu during the Port Harcourt City Boy walk

Seyi Tinubu hit back at Fayose in the comment section, defending the walk as a peaceful gathering of young supporters

President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, has pushed back against businessman Isaac Fayose after the latter posted a video attacking Nigerian youths and criticising the Port Harcourt City Boy walk.

The drama began on November 7, when Fayose shared a video on Instagram targeting young Nigerians who turned out to support the Tinubu administration's 2027 reelection campaign.

Seyi Tinubu and Isaac Fayose clash over the Port Harcourt City Boy walk organised by the City Boy Movement. Photo: seyitinubu/isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

Using footage from the City Boy walk in Port Harcourt, which was organised by the City Boy Movement's Rivers State branch and led by Seyi Tinubu, Fayose questioned why the president's son was accompanied by a heavy security contingent comprising police officers, DSS operatives and civil defence personnel, all for a single individual.

Isaac Fayose's blunt message to Nigerian youths

In his video, Isaac Fayose did not hold back, labelling the country's young population as "lazy" and accusing them of being distracted while Nigeria's challenges continue to mount.

He pointed to insecurity in Benue, Plateau and Kogi states, the closure of borders in the UK, deportations from the United States and rising hostility towards Nigerians in Ghana and South Africa as evidence that the country urgently needs attention.

"You are so comfortable in your mud. What a country, useless youth," he said, adding that young people were "playing with your tomorrow" by focusing on politics while failing to hold leadership accountable.

He also referenced remarks made by Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, who questioned Seyi Tinubu's security detail two years ago, calling the display inappropriate.

"How many videos will wake you up? Are you not tired of no light, no road, no hospital, no ambulance?" Fayose asked.

Seyi Tinubu addresses Isaac Fayose's comments about the security detail accompanying him during the Port Harcourt City Boy walk. Photo: seyitinubu/isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

Seyi Tinubu's response to Isaac Fayose

Seyi Tinubu responded directly in the comment section of Isaac Fayose's video, dismissing the criticism and defending both the security presence and the walk itself.

"My content creator Egbon e behave ara yin o. You and I both know that those gallant men and women were there for the city boy walk in PH, which was a success by the way," he wrote.

Seyi Tinubu argued that Isaac Fayose had no basis for attacking the event, describing it as a lawful and peaceful gathering of young Nigerians who chose to express their support for his father's administration.

He maintained that the participants had every right to walk, sing and show solidarity without being publicly ridiculed.

See screenshot of Seyi Tinubu's response to Isaac Fayose in the Instagram post below:

Seyi Law slams Isaac Fayose

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Law took a swipe at Isaac Fayose for demanding Tinubu’s immediate resignation over the current economic hardship.

Fayose had shared a video claiming that Lagos roads remain empty because struggling citizens can no longer afford the high petrol pump prices.

Reacting, the comedian dismissed these poverty claims and insisted that the new rail lines and better roads are the real reasons for the smoother movement across the commercial capital.

Source: Legit.ng