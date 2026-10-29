Australia's Department of Home Affairs has announced a cap increase for Work and Holiday visa places available to citizens of one specific country

The change took effect from 1 July 2026 and finalises an agreement that had already been reached between the two governments

Australia also warned applicants that processing times for Working Holiday Maker visas have risen to around three months due to record demand

Australia has raised the number of Work and Holiday visa places available to Uruguayan citizens, marking a formal increase that took effect from 1 July 2026.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, up to 1,500 first Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visas are now available each programme year to eligible Uruguayan passport holders. The department confirmed that the increase finalises a previously agreed amendment to the Work and Holiday arrangement between Australia and Uruguay.

Australia causes the increment of work-and-holiday visa places for citizens of one country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: What the Subclass 462 visa covers

The Work and Holiday visa, formally classified as subclass 462, allows young people from eligible countries to live and work in Australia for up to 12 months while also having the opportunity to travel. It is distinct from the more widely known Working Holiday (subclass 417) visa and is part of a broader Working Holiday Maker programme that Australia maintains with dozens of countries.

Uruguay's cap is now set at 1,500 places per programme year, reflecting a bilateral agreement the two countries reached before the announcement.

Record demand pushes processing times higher

Alongside the Uruguay update, the Department of Home Affairs also flagged that processing times across the broader Working Holiday Maker programme have lengthened considerably. The number of Working Holiday Makers is currently at a record level, and authorities say they are managing the high demand by normalising timeframes across most Working Holiday Maker visa applications.

The average processing time is now expected to sit at around three months. The department noted that published timeframes are only a guide, as they reflect recently decided applications and may not accurately reflect how long any individual application will take to process.

Applicants are encouraged to use their ImmiAccount portal to check their application status, upload additional documents, or respond to department requests. The department also confirmed it cannot advise applicants when it will decide their specific case.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia announced it has raised the working holiday visa age limit for citizens of four countries.

Malaysia: Requirements for work and holiday visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia announced its Work and Holiday visa programme, including the eligibility rules Australian citizens must meet before applying.

The visa allows successful applicants to work in Malaysia, but holiday must remain their main reason for travelling. They are also barred from certain jobs and cannot work for the same employer for more than six months.

Source: Legit.ng