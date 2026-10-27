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Qatar Releases List of 43 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for 90-Day Visa-On-Arrival
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Qatar Releases List of 43 Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for 90-Day Visa-On-Arrival

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • Qatar's Ministry of Interior has announced a free instant tourist visa valid for 90 days, covering nationals from 43 countries worldwide
  • Only two African countries made Qatar's visa-on-arrival list, along with select nations from Europe, Asia, and the Americas
  • Travellers must meet four key requirements to qualify, including a valid passport, return ticket, accommodation proof, and health insurance

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Qatar has announced a free, instant tourist visa valid for 90 days for citizens of 43 countries, covering select nations across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

The Qatar Ministry of Interior confirmed the scheme, describing it as a non-extendable visa that allows eligible travellers to visit the country for up to three months at no cost.

Qatar mentions countries whose citizens qualifyfor 90-day visa-on-arrival
Qatar mentions the countries eligible for a 90-day visa on arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Countries on Qatar's visa-on-arrival list

Below are the 43 countries whose citizens are eligible for the free 90-day tourist visa to Qatar:

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  1. Armenia
  2. Germany
  3. Iceland
  4. Sweden
  5. Lithuania
  6. Spain
  7. Hungary
  8. Italy
  9. Dominican Republic
  10. France
  11. Luxembourg
  12. Estonia
  13. Austria
  14. Belgium
  15. Romania
  16. Finland
  17. Liechtenstein
  18. Argentina
  19. Norway
  20. Bulgaria
  21. Slovakia
  22. Cyprus
  23. Malta
  24. Portugal
  25. Greece
  26. Bahamas
  27. Slovenia
  28. Brazil
  29. Malaysia
  30. Denmark
  31. Antigua and Barbuda
  32. Poland
  33. Switzerland
  34. Croatia
  35. Holland
  36. South Africa
  37. Türkiye
  38. Seychelles
  39. Latvia
  40. South Korea
  41. Russia

Read also

Qatar publishes conditions citizens of 47 countries must meet to qualify for multiple-entry visas

Qatar: What travellers need to qualify

Qatar has set out four conditions that applicants must satisfy before travelling.

1. The first is holding a passport valid for at least three months.

2. The second is presenting a confirmed round-trip travel ticket.

3. The third requires either a confirmed hotel reservation in Qatar or a documented address for a friend or relative you are visiting.

4. The fourth condition is obtaining health insurance from one of Qatar's approved insurance providers.

The Qatar visa is described as instant and free, making it a straightforward option for eligible travellers who meet all four requirements before departure.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar released a list of four types of visas foreigners can get before entering the country.

Qatar offers free transit visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its free transit visa on arrival for eligible Qatar Airways passengers, including the two categories of travellers who can use it.

The visa allows passengers travelling onwards to stay up to 48 hours, while those hoping to explore Doha can stay up to 12 hours—without paying a fee or applying in advance.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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