Qatar's Ministry of Interior has announced a free instant tourist visa valid for 90 days, covering nationals from 43 countries worldwide

Only two African countries made Qatar's visa-on-arrival list, along with select nations from Europe, Asia, and the Americas

Travellers must meet four key requirements to qualify, including a valid passport, return ticket, accommodation proof, and health insurance

Qatar has announced a free, instant tourist visa valid for 90 days for citizens of 43 countries, covering select nations across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

The Qatar Ministry of Interior confirmed the scheme, describing it as a non-extendable visa that allows eligible travellers to visit the country for up to three months at no cost.

Qatar mentions the countries eligible for a 90-day visa on arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries on Qatar's visa-on-arrival list

Below are the 43 countries whose citizens are eligible for the free 90-day tourist visa to Qatar:

Armenia Germany Iceland Sweden Lithuania Spain Hungary Italy Dominican Republic France Luxembourg Estonia Austria Belgium Romania Finland Liechtenstein Argentina Norway Bulgaria Slovakia Cyprus Malta Portugal Greece Bahamas Slovenia Brazil Malaysia Denmark Antigua and Barbuda Poland Switzerland Croatia Holland South Africa Türkiye Seychelles Latvia South Korea Russia

Qatar: What travellers need to qualify

Qatar has set out four conditions that applicants must satisfy before travelling.

1. The first is holding a passport valid for at least three months.

2. The second is presenting a confirmed round-trip travel ticket.

3. The third requires either a confirmed hotel reservation in Qatar or a documented address for a friend or relative you are visiting.

4. The fourth condition is obtaining health insurance from one of Qatar's approved insurance providers.

The Qatar visa is described as instant and free, making it a straightforward option for eligible travellers who meet all four requirements before departure.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar released a list of four types of visas foreigners can get before entering the country.

Qatar offers free transit visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its free transit visa on arrival for eligible Qatar Airways passengers, including the two categories of travellers who can use it.

The visa allows passengers travelling onwards to stay up to 48 hours, while those hoping to explore Doha can stay up to 12 hours—without paying a fee or applying in advance.

Source: Legit.ng