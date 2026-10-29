The Presidency dismissed claims that the Federal Government was scheming to postpone the January 16 presidential election

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council warned that INEC Chairman could be summoned to the Villa and ordered to alter the election timetable

The House of Representatives resolved to invite INEC to brief a committee on its readiness for the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's Presidency has rejected as fake news claims that the Federal Government was plotting to push back the date of the January 16, 2027 presidential election, after the African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) raised a public alarm over the alleged plan.

Legit.ng reports that the ADC-PCC Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, claimed the group had received information that INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan would be summoned to the Presidential Villa and directed to change the election schedule, with roughly 80 days remaining before the poll.

Presidency denies plot to delay 2027 election. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, the Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said the government had no knowledge of any such move.

"The federal government is not planning to shift the date of the election or postpone any election. This is not in the works; the federal government is unaware of this, and this is just fake news as far as we are concerned," he said.

ADC-PCC warns against electoral delay

The ADC-PCC called on Amupitan to resist any pressure and immediately disclose any such approach to the public.

"The election date belongs to Nigerians. It must not be rewritten behind closed doors at the Villa," the council said.

It argued that Nigerians had spent three and a half years enduring rising prices and shrinking incomes, and must be given the chance to deliver their verdict at the ballot box.

"A government that has made life this difficult for Nigerians must not be allowed to postpone its day of judgment," the council added.

On the ongoing Ebola outbreak, the council acknowledged the seriousness of the health concern but cited the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who said there was currently no basis to postpone the election.

House of Representatives to summon INEC

INEC is expected to appear before the committee within seven legislative days and submit a detailed status report covering voter registration, Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) production and distribution, technology deployment, personnel training, electoral security and funding gaps.

The House flagged reports from Continuous Voter Registration centres showing problems with equipment shortages, limited staff, network failures and long waiting times, warning that these issues could shut out first-time voters, rural residents, persons with disabilities, students and workers from the process.

Lawmakers also noted that lessons from the recently concluded Ekiti State governorship election should guide preparations for the 2027 polls.

The House of Representatives will summon INEC to explain its readiness for the 2027 election. Photo credit: @atiku/@inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Atiku demands full breakdown of ₦10bn Ebola fund

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku challenged the Tinubu administration to publish a full breakdown of the ₦10 billion announced for Ebola preparedness in June.

Atiku raised questions about a nine-day delay before the government publicly confirmed Nigeria's first Ebola case in Abuja after the patient sought care on October 11, 2026.

The statement also accused the government of planning to use the Ebola outbreak to discourage Nigerians from attending campaign rallies ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng