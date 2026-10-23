Tacha spoke candidly about the future of Big Brother Naija during a recent television interview

The reality TV star pointed to social media as a major factor reshaping viewer habits in Nigeria

Her comments touched on what she believes organisers must do to keep Nigerians interested in the show

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha Akide has issued a bold challenge to the organisers of the popular reality show, urging them to pause operations and rethink their approach if they want to remain relevant to Nigerian audiences.

Speaking on Arise TV on October 23, 2026, the reality TV star and entrepreneur argued that the entertainment world has shifted dramatically, and BBNaija has not kept pace with those changes.

Tacha urges Big Brother Naija organisers to rethink their strategy as social media reshapes Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Photo: symply_tacha/bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

"I think they need to take a break, restrategise and just come up with something because we are really at an era where everything happens on social media," she said.

Tacha pointed to the sheer volume of compelling content now available on social media platforms as a direct competitor to the show.

She referenced ongoing celebrity drama as an example of the kind of spontaneous, unscripted entertainment that keeps audiences glued to their screens without a production budget attached.

"You don't want us watching housemates in the house, meanwhile P-Square is giving us part seven of his family issues… we have come to a point where everyone is so comfortable with social media right now," she added.

She acknowledged that the conditions which made BBNaija a cultural phenomenon in its earlier seasons no longer exist in the same form.

According to Tacha, the show's organisers must now work considerably harder to capture and hold attention in a far more competitive media environment.

"At the time when the show was really hitting, it was different, and now it's different. Social media wasn't what it was then," she said.

"They need to try to do something different which would be much more mind-blowïng and more interesting to Nigerians because Nigerians are hard to please."

Tacha calls for fresh ideas to make Big Brother Naija more engaging amid the growing influence of social media. Photo: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Tacha first came to national attention during the 2019 edition of BBNaija.

Her time in the house ended early after she was disqualified following a physical altercation with fellow housemate Mercy Eke.

Despite the controversial exit, she went on to build a significant public profile.

After leaving the show, she carved out a career spanning entertainment, fashion, and broadcasting, including a stint as a radio host at Cool FM.

In 2025, she broadened her portfolio further with the launch of Tacha FC, a football club.

Watch Tacha speak about BBN in the X video below:

Araga, Abi reflect on BBNaija exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that evicted BBNaija housemates Araga and Abi reflected on their experiences in the reality show, discussing relationships, personal growth and life after the house.

Araga said he did not find love because he is not a “lover boy” and described his experience as neutral, while highlighting his friendship with Timi.

Abi said the show helped her become bolder, despite being emotional and feeling challenged by other housemates over some of her comments.

Source: Legit.ng