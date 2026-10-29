Abdulazeez Aminat Opeyemi wrote the JAMB examination three times before finally gaining admission to the University of Ilorin to study Biology Education

Throughout her academic journey, she battled severe financial hardship that had threatened her education from primary school through to university

NELFUND stepped in to provide financial support that helped her complete her degree programme at the University of Ilorin

Abdulazeez Aminat Opeyemi, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, has shared the remarkable story behind her First-Class Honours degree in Biology Education, a journey marked by years of financial hardship, three JAMB attempts, and an unshakeable determination to see her education through.

Writing on LinkedIn in October 2026, Aminat revealed that her struggles began long before university. During her primary school years, her family could not simultaneously cover her school needs and health-related expenses, forcing her to stay at home for an entire year.

A UNILORIN graduate who wrote UTME thrice bags first-class degree. Photo: Abdulazeez Aminat

Source: UGC

Even in secondary school, tuition fees remained a constant source of strain, yet she consistently ranked among the best students in her class.

UNILORIN first-class graduate wrote UTME 3 times

When it came to seeking university admission, Aminat chose the University of Ilorin on all three of her JAMB sittings. Despite her academic performance, admission eluded her on the first two attempts.

She also noted that her choice of institution was partly a financial one — she wanted to pursue her goal without placing an excessive burden on her family.

Her persistence eventually paid off on the third attempt, when she secured a place to study Biology Education.

UNILORIN first-class graduate got help from NELFUND

University life, however, brought fresh financial pressures. As school fees rose, completing her programme became increasingly uncertain. She credited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, with providing the support that allowed her to see her studies through to the end.

Four years later, Aminat graduated with First-Class Honours and finished as the second-best graduating student in her department, a result she described as the culmination of resilience, faith, and the encouragement of her family and mentors.

She wrote in her LinkedIn post:

"I celebrate the girl who continued to pursue her education despite financial challenges, the student who tried again after two unsuccessful JAMB attempts, and the graduate who kept going even when the financial burden of university education became overwhelming."

Reflecting on the full arc of her journey, she added that a difficult beginning does not mean an impossible ending, and that the road to success is sometimes longer than expected.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng